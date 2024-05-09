Baby Reindeer: Real-life Martha slams Netflix series as pure fiction while denying stalking allegations

Based on Richard Gadd’s autobiographical one-man show of the same name, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer is based on Gadd’s real-life experience of being stalked by a woman named Martha. The series has become a huge hit for the streaming service since its debut last month, but the real-life Martha has come forward, slamming her portrayal in the show as “ obscene ” and “ defamatory. “

Although Richard Gadd had asked fans not to try to identify the real-life people behind the characters, it didn’t take long for interview sleuths to track down Gadd’s alleged stalker, Scottish lawyer Fiona Harvey. In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, the real-life Martha said that the entire Baby Reindeer series is a work of “ hyperbole ” and “ fiction, ” adding that she is considering taking legal action against Netflix.

Netflix has maintained that Baby Reindeer is a “ true story ” and that it took “ every reasonable precaution in disguising the real-life identities of the people involved. ” Those precautions obviously weren’t good enough now that Fiona has been identified as Martha. She claims she has been receiving death threats and calls from strangers. “ I find it quite obscene. I find it horrifying, misogynistic, ” she said. “ Some of the death threats have been really terrible online. People phoning me up. You know, it’s been absolutely horrendous. “

It’s been alleged that Fiona sent Richard Gadd more than 41,000 emails and 100 letters while stalking him, which she denies. “ I didn’t write him the emails, ” she said, suggesting that Gadd “ probably made them up himself, I’ve no idea. ” She later admitted to sending him some “ jokey banter emails ” but maintained that she had only seen him “ five [or] six times ” in her life. She also admitted to giving Gadd the “ baby reindeer ” nickname, which became a running “ joke ” after he’d “ shaved his head. “