Minor Threats: Patton Oswalt’s comic about low-level supervillains to become a live-action Netflix series

THR reports that Minor Threats, the comic book co-created by Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, is set to become a live-action Netflix series.

The comic, first published by Dark Horse in 2022, deals with “ low-level supervillains who usually find themselves bound in front of a police station with a note saying, ‘Courtesy of your friendly neighborhood Batman.’ ” Minior Threats proved to be quite successful and has been followed by a sequel and a pair of spinoffs. Oswalt and Blum will serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers on the Minor Threats series, with artist Scott Hepburn also onboard as an executive producer.

The official description of the first issue of Minor Threats reads: “ It’s hard out there for a supervillain. Not the world conquerors, chaos engines, or arch-nemeses . . . but the little guys. The ones who put on uniforms, knock over jewelry stores, and get tied to poles. And things are about to get worse. The psychotic Stickman has murdered Kid Dusk, sidekick to Twilight Citys premier crime-fighter, the Insomniac. The Insomniac’s teammates are tearing Twilight apart, turning it into a police state–desperate to capture Stickman and stop the Insomniac from crossing that final line which he may never come back from. Caught in the middle are the small-time c-list villains, finding it impossible to walk down the street without being harassed by these heroes. With a bounty on the Stickman’s head, former villain Playtime decides to assemble a ragtag team of villains to take down the Stickman and kill him themselves. “

Oswalt and Jordan previously worked together on Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the stop-motion animated series which aired on Hulu for a single season before it was cancelled. Oswalt voiced M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain who has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet.