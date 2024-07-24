Rebel Ridge: Jeremy Saulnier thriller reveals first look images and Netflix premiere date

Coming our way from director Jeremy Saulnier, whose previous credits include Murder Party, Blue Ruin, Green Room, Hold the Dark, and episodes of True Detective season 3, the thriller Rebel Ridge was announced back in 2019… but we haven’t seen it yet, because the project was slowed down by the pandemic lockdowns, then by the departure of lead actor John Boyega a few weeks into filming, reportedly due to “family reasons.” With Aaron Pierre (M. Night Shyamalan’s Old) taking over the lead role, Rebel Ridge did make it through production on the third attempt. It wrapped in the summer of 2022, had a positive test screening, and is finally ready to make its way out into the world. Netflix has announced a September 6th premiere date for the film, and along with that announcement comes the unveiling of several first look images, which can be seen in this article.

Plot details have been kept under wraps to this point, with the film being described as a “ high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through bone-breaking action sequences, suspense, and dark humor. ” Now we finally know what it’s about, as Netflix has provided a synopsis: Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission– post bail for his cousin and save him from imminent danger. But when Terry’s life’s savings is unjustly seized by law-enforcement, he’s forced to go head to head with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his combat-ready officers. Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb) and the two become ensnared in a deep-rooted conspiracy within the remote township. As the stakes turn deadly, Terry must call upon his mysterious background to break the department’s hold on the community, bring justice to his own family– and protect Summer in the process.

As mentioned in the synopsis, the movie co-stars the legendary Don Johnson, who previously had high praise for the film in an interview we did with him last year. AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsané Jhé, Dana Lee, and James Cromwell are also in the cast.

Rebel Ridge was produced by Saulnier, along with Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, and Vincent Savino. Daniel Jason Heffner, Macon Blair, and Louise Lovegrove serve as executive producers.

I was sold on Rebel Ridge as soon as I read that it was being directed by Jeremy Saulnier, so I look forward to finally being able to watch the movie in September.

Will you be watching Rebel Ridge on Netflix in September? Take a look at the images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Rebel Ridge. Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond in Rebel Ridge. Cr. Allyson Riggs/Netflix © 2024.

Rebel Ridge. AnnaSophia Robb as Summer McBride in Rebel Ridge. Cr. Netflix © 2024.

Rebel Ridge. (L-R) AnnaSophia Robb as Summer McBride and Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond on the set of Rebel Ridge. Cr. Allyson Riggs/Netflix © 2024.

Rebel Ridge. Director Jeremy Saulnier on the set of Rebel Ridge. Cr. Patti Perret/Netflix © 2024.

Rebel Ridge. (L-R) Don Johnson as Chief Sandy Burnne and Emory Cohen as Officer Steve Lann in Rebel Ridge. Cr. Allyson Riggs/Netflix © 2024.

Rebel Ridge. Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond in Rebel Ridge. Cr. Allyson Riggs/Netflix © 2024.

Rebel Ridge. (L-R) Don Johnson as Chief Sandy Burnne and Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond in Rebel Ridge. Cr. Allyson Riggs/Netflix © 2024.

Rebel Ridge. (L-R) Zsané Jhé as Officer Jessica Sims and Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond in Rebel Ridge. Cr. Netflix © 2024.