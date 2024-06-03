Matthew Vaughn is genuinely confused by the critical thrashing that Argylle received

In somewhat of an omen, one of the year’s earliest big releases that featured an all-star cast and aimed for major commercial appeal flopped at the box office amid some major critical and viewer jeers. Matthew Vaughn’s attempt at creating a new franchise with the twisty-turny action-comedy Argylle did not land in the slightest, despite it seeming like such a no-brainer hit that the director had already been coming up with ideas for sequels. Those who have seen the movie may even remember a post-credits scene that is intended to lead into the next chapter.

Vaughn has now recently opened up to Empire about being blindsided by the negative reactions to his film. When asked if it was disappointing to see such a reception, Vaughn naturally replied, “F*ck yeah.” The X-Men: First Class director went on to explain, “My guard came down on Argylle. We had done test screenings that had gone fantastically well. The premiere was a really fun night, and it was like going back to the Snatch days where there was such excitement. And I started drinking the Kool-Aid.” Although he had made similarly outlandish and madcap films like Kick-Ass and the Kingsman movies, Vaughn somewhat switched up his tone to make Argylle more of a light-hearted fare, which is why the reception was so shocking for him.

It’s a fun, feel-good movie, or I thought it was a fun, feel-good movie. We didn’t make Citizen Kane, but f*cking hell, then the reviews came out and I’m like, ‘Wait, what have I done to offend these people?’ They were vitriolic. I’m not saying the movie’s perfect by any means, but I didn’t think it was offensive. That took me by surprise.”

When the film was released and it underperformed, Vaughn would take it upon himself to re-evaluate what might have gone wrong. He expounded, “I even went round to cinemas because I thought, ‘Maybe I’ve lost the plot now.’ It did rattle me. I’m genuinely scratching my head about that, because you can’t ignore it. It wasn’t like [just] a few bad reviews.” When it came time for acceptance, Vaughn came away with the philosophy, “It is what it is. You learn from these things.” Although, there may still be a light at the end of the tunnel, “We’re doing very well on streaming. People are liking it. Nothing would make me happier than making another one. I’m getting texts saying, ‘Wow, those reviews were f*cking harsh!’ The more we can get people to watch Argylle, the more chance we make another one. I’d love to make another one, we’ve got it planned.”

