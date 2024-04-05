Argylle is set to stream on AppleTV+ later this month

Matthew Vaughn’s twisty spy adventure didn’t light the box office on fire, but those who missed it will be able to catch it on AppleTV+ soon.

If you’re in the mood for a light-hearted spy adventure with plenty of twists and turns that will make your head spin, Argylle is set to make its streaming debut later this month. Although director Matthew Vaughn has plans for sequels, he stated that he wanted to wait and see how the first film fared. Unfortunately for Vaughn, it wouldn’t become a success at the box office, earning just $92 million worldwide on a budget of $200 million. After its low performance, the star-studded action comedy will hope to find a second life as it premieres on AppleTV+ on Friday, April 12.

The plot synopsis from Apple reads,

“Elly Conway, played by Bryce Dallas Howard, is the reclusive cat loving author of a series of bestselling espionage novels about the impossibly glamorous secret agent Argylle (Henry Cavill) on a mission to unravel a nefarious spy syndicate. When Elly, with the help of feline hating real life spy Aidan (Sam Rockwell), discovers that her story mirrors the actions of an actual spy organization, a dangerous game of cat and mouse results. In order to stay one step ahead of the syndicate’s assassins, while also working to prevent a global crisis, these two unlikely conspirators, accompanied by Alfie the cat, find themselves in an adventure story of their own.”

In anticipation of the streaming debut of Argylle, K-pop superstars THE BOYZ have reimagined “Electric Energy,” the Ariana Debose-led hit from the film. The soundtrack and today’s single release of “Electric Energy (Reimagination)” by THE BOYZ are available on all music streaming platforms. Originally written by Gary Barlow, Stuart Price, Matthew Vaughn and Lorne Balfefor for Matthew Vaughn’s razor-witted, reality-bending spy thriller, the song undergoes a remarkable transformation as produced by Stuart Price in collaboration with Lorne Balfe for Platoon.

Argylle is another outrageous spy adventure in the same vein as Kingsman by director Matthew Vaughn. He directs from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs and features a stacked ensemble of stars, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Richard E. Grant, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Sofia Boutella, Samuel L. Jackson and Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

An Apple Studios production inassociation with MARV, Argylle is directed and produced by Vaughn, and produced by Cloudy Productions with Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Claudia Vaughn, Carlos Peres, Zygi Kamasa and Adam Fishbach serve as executive producers.