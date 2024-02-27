A new poster for Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare assembles a murder squad of dapper death-dealers

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare poster assembles the refined murder squad of Guy Ritchie's next action roller coaster.

Creating eye-catching movie posters is an art. In the past, we’ve all seen some gnarly one-sheets that miss the mark due to formulaic layouts or studio interference. Thankfully, today’s new poster for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (shown below) is on target, with cast members looking cool, dangerous, and ready for action. In the explosive poster, members of the film’s murder squad brandish weapons in preparation to punch holes in the enemy, and they’re not about to take any prisoners. The poster implies a fun, action-filled romp with Ritchie’s flare for ensemble dynamics.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, courtesy of Lionsgate:

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately, their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

The all-star movie features Cavill as the head of a Dirty Dozen-like team that neutralizes German U-boats in the North Atlantic. The story is loosely based on a real special forces team from WWII, which, among its members, included James Bond creator Ian Fleming. Of course, being a Guy Ritchie movie produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, expect less intrigue and more firepower, with the trailer scored by Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” and having a body count already in the dozens.

Directed and co-written for the screen by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man), and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick, Pirates of the Caribbean, National Treasure), The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Alan Ritchson (TV’s Reacher), Alex Pettyfer (In Time), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After series), Babs Olusamokun (Dune), Henrique Zaga (Beyond the Universe), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds), with Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride).

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Guy Ritchie, poster, Henry Cavill

Based on the book “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill’s Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops” by Damien Lewis, the film opens in theaters on April 19th.

Source: Lionsgate
