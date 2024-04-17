Henry Cavill isn’t ruling out James Bond but wonders if he’s too old now

Although Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly the frontrunner to be cast as the new James Bond, Henry Cavill isn’t giving up hope.

Henry Cavill has been a popular choice among fans to play the new James Bond and even came close to landing the role twenty years ago with Casino Royale. With The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Cavill is playing one of the men who would inspire James Bond: Gus March-Phillips. “ I’m sure Ian Fleming wrote James Bond with a lot of stories, a lot of characters in mind, but as I understand it Gus March-Phillipps was one of the stronger influences, ” Cavill said on The Rich Eisen Show.

When it comes to playing Bond, Cavill is still keeping hope alive, although he admits he’s not certain what’s going on. “ I have no idea, ” Cavill said. “ All I’ve got to go off is the rumors. The same information you have. Maybe I’m too old now, maybe I’m not. It’s up to Barbara Broccoli and Mike Wilson and we’ll see what their plans are. ” The actor added that playing the guy Bond was based on “ seems like a good first step. ” At 40 years old, Cavill is perhaps just over the cusp of the age range the producers have been looking for, but a lot of fans would still like to see it happen.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare tells “ the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly ‘ungentlemanly’ fighting techniques. Ultimately, their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare. “