Aaron Taylor-Johnson reportedly will be “formally offered” the role of James Bond

The name’s Taylor-Johnson. Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The world awaits the announcement of the next James Bond actor after Daniel Craig’s incarnation would be conclusively laid to rest. The producers of the property were said to be looking for younger talent, so the actor can commit to multiple projects over a number of years. Michael G. Wilson, one of the producers said, “We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past but trying to visualize it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience – he’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off […] That’s why it works for a thirty-something.”

Well, perhaps wait no more. Although, you may have to as it has not been totally confirmed. However, People Magazine is reporting that according to the U.K. newspaper The Sun (so take that source as you will), Taylor-Johnson has been “formally offered” the role of James Bond 007 and is expected to sign the contract within the week. People reached out to Taylor-Johnson and the James Bond IP owners for comment. No follow-up was reported. However, an inside source tells The Sun, “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back. Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”