Tom Hardy and Aaron Taylor-Johnson team up with Cary Fukunaga for an adaptation of Jo Nesbø’s Blood on Snow

Both Sony Spider-verse villains will team up with the No Time to Die director for the crime thriller adaptation that will be written by the novelist.

Deadline has revealed that Tom Hardy and Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be working with True Detective and No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga on the film adaptation of Blood on Snow. The movie is based on the crime thriller novel by author Jo Nesbø. Nesbø will also be penning the script for his own adaptation with revisions done by Ben Power. The logline involves the plot taking place in 1970s Oslo, where two rival gang leaders—Hoffman and the Fisherman (Hardy) —vie for control.

Hardy and Dean Baker will produce the movie under their Hardy Son & Baker company alongside producers Fukunaga, Nesbø, Niclas Salomonsson, and Hayden Lautenbach. Both Hardy and Taylor-Johnson can be seen this later year in Sony’s Spider-verse movies Venom: The Last Dance and Kraven the Hunter.

The synopsis for the story reads,

“Hoffman’s trusted hitman, Olav (Johnson), is a cold, efficient killer, perfect for the job. But beneath his ruthless exterior lies an unexpected intelligence and an unwavering moral code shaped by a complicated childhood…When Hoffman orders his own wife to be murdered, Olav’s principles clash with his loyalties. Instead of pulling the trigger, he hatches a scheme that makes him Hoffman’s next target and with nowhere safe to turn, Olav forms an uneasy alliance that places him at the heart of Oslo’s deadly gang war. Once a violent enforcer, Olav’s choice makes him an unlikely hero in a world where no good deed goes unpunished.”