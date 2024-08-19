A cast of 28 actors is announced for Netflix’s new mystery series Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole

Deadline reports that Netflix has announced the casting of 28 actors for the upcoming whodunnit mystery series Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole. The mystery’s plot is led by “famed anti-hero detective Harry Hole. Underneath the surface, this series is a nuanced character drama about two police officers — and supposed colleagues — operating on opposite sides of the law. Throughout the first season, Harry goes head-to-head with his long-time adversary and corrupt detective, Tom Waaler. Harry is a brilliant but tormented homicide detective who struggles with his demons. As the two navigate the blurred ethical lines of the criminal justice system, Harry must do all he can to catch a serial killer and bring Waaler to justice before it is too late.”

The series was previously reported to star Tobias Santelmann, Joel Kinnaman and Pia Tjelta. The series is now welcoming character actor Peter Stormare (Fargo) to the cast, as well as Anders Baasmo (Power Play), Ellen Helinder (Exit), Simon Berger (Exit), Ingrid Bolsø Berdal (Westworld) and Kelly Gale (Plane) in secondary roles. The cast is also set to include Kåre Conradi (Norsemen), Fridtjov Såheim (Ragnarok), Eili Harboe (Thelma), Atle Antonsen (Dag), Manish Sharma (Power Play), Henriette Steenstrup (Ragnarok), Jesper Christensen (Casino Royale), Kristoffer Joner (War Sailor), Linn Skåber (Midsummer Night), Jonas Strand Gravli (Ragnarok), Sonny Lindberg (The Rain), Agnes Kittelsen (Dag), Nader Khademi (Power Play), Agot Sendstad (Neste sommer), Maja Christiansen (Julestjerna), Frank Kjosås (Exit), Oddgeir Thune (Billionaire Island), Ravdeep Singh Bajwa (A Storm for Christmas), Henrik Mestad (Occupied), Ingar Helge Gimle (The Lørenskog Disappearance), Helge Jordal (Orion’s Belt) and Eirik Hallert (Midsummer Night).

Anna Zackrisson (Deliver Me) has joined the production as a director. She joins Nesbø and Øystein Karlsen, who will also be directing episodes of the show. Tor Arne Øvrebø is on board to produce the series from Working Title Television, as well as Universal International Studios, which is a division of the Universal Studio Group. The executive producers on board will include Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Katy Rozelle, Rene Ezra, Øystein Karlsen, Nesbø, Niclas Salomonsson.