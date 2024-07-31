The Silent Hour trailer features Joel Kinnaman navigating danger with impaired hearing

Joel Kinnaman recently starred in John Woo‘s film Silent Night, which emphasized action over dialogue. Kinnaman now stars in another similar auditory-themed action film titled The Silent Hour. Here, Kinnaman’s character suffers a gradual loss of hearing due to an on-the-job incident while trying to catch a criminal. Mekhi Phifer leads a group of bad guys dead-set on collecting evidence from a deaf witness. And the action explodes as our hearing-impaired protagonists try to escape the impending danger. Paramount has just released the trailer. The Silent Hour hits theaters and digital on OCTOBER 11.

The official synopsis reads,

“Boston Detective Frank Shaw (Joel Kinnaman) returns to duty after a career-altering injury leaves him with permanent hearing loss. Tasked with interpreting for Ava Fremont (Sandra Mae Frank), a deaf witness to a brutal gang murder, they find themselves cornered in a soon-to-be-condemned apartment building when the killers return to eliminate her. Cut off from the outside world, these two strangers must lean on each other to outsmart killers they can’t hear coming for their only hope of making it out alive.”

The cast for the film includes Joel Kinnaman, Sandra Mae Frank, Mekhi Phifer and Mark Strong. Session 9 director Brad Anderson helms the film from a screenplay written by Dan Hall. Executive producers include Stuart Ford, Miguel A. Palos Jr., Michael Ewing, Aaron Barnett, Blair Ward, Anders Erdén and the director Brad Anderson.