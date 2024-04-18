Henry Cavill pokes fun at his bad luck of not being able to follow up on post-credits scenes

The former Man of Steel is able to look back and laugh at his unfortunate pattern of teasing sequels that never seem to manifest.

It may still be a sore subject for DCEU fans, but Henry Cavill is seemingly able to joke about his run of misfortune in teasing follow-ups to his post-credits stingers. The most notorious one came from the end of Black Adam, which had gone unfulfilled when a planned sequel involving the clashing of Black Adam and Superman was scrapped after the origin film flopped and the DCEU was eventually laid to rest in favor of a universe reboot with James Gunn at the helm. Variety reports that Cavill introduced his new Guy Ritchie film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, at a special screening when he poked fun at his bad luck.

During Cavill’s introduction, he mentioned how he had worked with Ritchie a couple of times before. He would star as the lead in his feature adaptation of the TV show The Man from U.N.C.L.E. back in 2015. He also mentioned how he would appear in a post-credits teaser for Ritchie’s 2017 movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which was meant to set up a sequel with Cavill in a prominent role, but the first film flopped and a sequel was scrapped. This is when Cavill was reminded of his unfortunate pattern and he joked,

Turns out, I don’t have much luck with post-credit scenes. So, I may give up on those.”

The Black Adam setup particularly stung Cavill and fans alike since Dwayne Johnson was able to talk Warner Bros. into bringing Cavill back in the role when they were seemingly moving away from the character. Back in 2022, Cavill would thank his fans who rallied for him and supported his interpretation when he posted a message that read, “I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman … Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.”