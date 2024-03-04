Argylle will get digital and on-demand release sooner than you think

Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle will be getting a digital and on-demand release much sooner than you think; will you be watching?

Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle didn’t exactly impress at the box office, earning just $92 million worldwide on a budget of $200 million, but folks who missed the movie in theaters will soon have the opportunity to check it out for themselves. Apple Original Films announced today that Argylle will receive a release on premium video-on-demand and digital very soon, like, tomorrow.

Agylle will debut on VOD and Digital in the U.S. and Canada on March 5th. The movie will be available to stream globally on Apple TV+ at a later date.

Argylle stars Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway, a reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books — which center on secret agent Argylle (Henry Cavill) and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate — begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Sam Rockwell also stars as Aiden, a cat-allergic spy who races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The film also stars John Cena (Fast X), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Dua Lipa (Barbie), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and Samuel L. Jackson (The Marvels). Alfie is played by Chip, who just so happens to be the real-life cat of Claudia Schiffer, Matthew Vaughn’s wife.

Matthew Vaughn originally had a few Argylle sequels in store, but it’s doubtful those will happen. “ Book one is about: how did Argylle become a spy? That will be the next film, ” said Vaughn prior to release. “ And then Argylle 2 is – I don’t want to give it all away, but there’s the young Argylle, and that becomes Henry, because Henry loves the idea of doing a proper Argylle movie as well. ” The film wound up receiving largely negative reviews, but some found enough to enjoy, including our own Chris Bumbray. You can check out his review right here.

Will you be checking out Argylle tomorrow with its digital release?