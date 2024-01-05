Argylle director Matthew Vaughn has two sequels planned

We’re still a month out from the release of Argylle, but director Matthew Vaughn already has a few sequels in mind.

Of course, this all depends on how Argylle is received, but Vaughn told Total Film that he has the next two sequels mapped out. “ Book one is about: how did Argylle become a spy? That will be the next film, ” Vaughn said. “ And then Argylle 2 is – I don’t want to give it all away, but there’s the young Argylle, and that becomes Henry, because Henry loves the idea of doing a proper Argylle movie as well. ” Once the mysteries of Argylle are fully revealed, we might have a better idea of what these sequels could be, but if no one turns up for the first movie, it could remain buried. “ Everybody complains there’s not enough original stuff, but it’s because they don’t go see it, ” Vaughn said. “ People have got to buy tickets first, or there won’t be f***ing anything. “

Henry Cavill, who plays Agent Argylle, is also game to return for a sequel or two. “ I think it’s a fun character, ” Cavill said. “ I mean, it depends on where we go with it, really, as with anything. I have a great relationship with Matthew, so that would be the hard part out of the way. The next bit is just building a story. As long as the story is good, and the character has a place to go, and it fits in with everything else that I’m trying to build and do, then great. “



Argylle stars Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway, a reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books — which center on secret agent Argylle (Cavill) and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate — begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Sam Rockwell also stars as Aiden, a cat-allergic spy who races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The film also stars John Cena (Fast X), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Dua Lipa (Barbie), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and Samuel L. Jackson (The Marvels). Alfie is played by Chip, who just so happens to be the real-life cat of Claudia Schiffer, Matthew Vaughn’s wife.

Argylle will be released on February 2nd, followed by a streaming release on Apple TV+ at a later date.