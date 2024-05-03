Deadpool & Wolverine: Hugh Jackman can’t believe he’s never worn the character’s costume from the comics before: “It felt so right”

It’s been nearly twenty-five years since Hugh Jackman strapped on the adamantium claws for the very first X-Men movie back in 2000. He went on to play Wolverine in eight different movies, but to the disappointment of fans, he has never worn the character’s distinctive costume from the comics… until now.

At long last, Hugh Jackman will finally wear a comic-accurate costume in Deadpool & Wolverine, and the actor told Empire that he can’t believe they’ve never done it before. “ We almost did it in The Wolverine, ” Jackman said. “ But from the moment I put it on here, I was like, ‘How did we never do this?’ It looked so right, it felt so right. I was like, ‘That’s him.’ There are different sides of Wolverine we haven’t seen before in the movies. It was exciting for me. “

As Jackman mentioned, the closest fans had previously gotten to seeing the yellow costume from the comics was in a deleted alternate ending for The Wolverine. The scene found Logan opening up a box containing the costume, but he never put it on. It may have taken two decades since that first appearance on the big screen, but fans will finally get to see Wolverine in all his yellow-and-blue glory.

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, and Rob Delaney as Peter. Deadpool 3 will also star Emma Corrin, who is expected to play the villain, and Matthew Macfadyen as a TVA agent. Of course, the biggest addition to the Deadpool 3 cast is Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, who finally broke down after being pestered by Ryan Reynolds for so many years. The film is also expected to feature cameos from characters throughout the history of 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movies, with a few already being revealed in the trailer, including Aaron Stanford as Pyro.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26th, making it the only MCU movie to be released this year.