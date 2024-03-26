With Love casts Ariana Debose to star opposite Ke Huy Quan

Recently, Ke Huy Quan’s upcoming action film With Love announced that it has set a release date for February 7, 2025. The movie comes from Universal and 87North Productions. While the plot details have yet to be revealed, it has been announced that With Love is written by Luke Passmore and was based on an original script by Josh Stoddard & Matthew Murray. Former stunt performer and coordinator Jonathan Eusebio steps up as the director after having done second-unit directing on films like Violent Night, Deadpool 2, Black Panther, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Deadline has now revealed that co-starring with Huy Quan in the film will be West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose. DeBose recently starred in the sci-fi thriller I.S.S. and showed off a sliver of her action prowess in the recent spy-action-comedy Argylle from Matthew Vaughn. According to Deadline, “After attaching Huy Quan to the starring role, producers and studio execs wanted to make sure his co-star was the perfect, meeting with a number of female actors for the highly-coveted part. Once DeBose got wind of the meetings, she became super aggressive in chasing the role ultimately landing after chem test with Huy Quan, that blew execs away.”