Argylle cast grooves with Boy George, Ariana DeBose and Nile Rodgers in the music video for “Electric Energy” from the film

Matthew Vaughn has shown his affinity for the retro spy genre, as evident in Kingsman and even X-Men: First Class. He has also been able to collaborate with some of the most interesting names in his past films. In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Vaughn was able to get Elton John to appear in the film and even partake in some of the action. His upcoming Argylle looks to be just as outrageous as his Kingsman movies, with the over-the-top visual flare.

Argylle is set to have a single from its soundtrack with Boy George, Ariana DeBose and Nile Rodgers. And now, courtesy of Universal, you can catch the new music video for the song, “Electric Energy.” The retro-sounding tune has the vibe of pop songs of the past. One can even say it might be disco. Plus, the fun of it all is that the cast of the film makes an appearance in the video as they sing and dance along with the music artists. Even the cat gets into the tune and lip-syncs along. Although, one curious absence in the video is Dua Lipa, who comes from the music world.

Vaughn’s association with pop music acts has him having to set the record straight on rumors that Taylor Swift will make the surprise appearance as the mysterious author, Elly Conway, that the trailer teases. Vaughn has told Rolling Stone, “I’m not a big internet guy, and it was actually my daughter who came up to me — this is the power of celebrity and the internet — and said, ‘You never told me Taylor wrote the book!’ And I’m looking at her going, ‘What are you talking about Taylor Swift wrote the book? She didn’t write the book!’ And I was laughing because I was like, ‘It’s not true! She didn’t write the book!’ But my daughter was convinced of it.”