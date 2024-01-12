Wish: Disney’s animated film starring Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine gets Digital, 4K Blu-ray, and DVD release dates

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish comes to Digital platforms later this month, with 4K HD Ultra, Blu-ray, and DVD formats landing in March.

If you wish upon a star, Disney’s latest animated film, Wish, will come to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD platforms sooner than you think. A heartfelt celebration of the magic of Disney and a joyful new entry to the studio’s animated film legacy, Walt Disney Animation Studios‘ Wish becomes available to view at home through digital retailers on January 23. Participating platforms include Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu, with 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD versions landing on shelves on March 12.

Here’s the official synopsis for Wish:

In this animated musical-comedy, Asha (Ariana DeBose), a sharp-witted idealist in the kingdom of Rosas, makes a powerful wish that’s answered by Star, a ball of boundless energy. Soon, Asha and Star must face a formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas—to save her community and prove that when one brave human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things happen.

Joining DeBose as primary cast members are Evan Peters as the voice of Simon, Chris Pine as King Magnifico, Harvey Guillén as Gabo, Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, and Victor Garber as Sabino.

Also featuring the voice of Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. Wish boasts original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus a score by composer Dave Metzger.

In addition to the film, the home release of Disney’s Wish includes a sing-along movie version, never-before-seen bonus features, and deleted scenes.

You’ll find a complete list of the features mentioned above below:

Bonus Features*

Sing Along With The Movie

Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.

Featurette: Once Upon A Studio

Beloved characters from Disney Animation’s 100 years come together for an unforgettable reunion.

100 Years In The Making – The Inside story on the making of Wish

– The Inside story on the making of Wish What Makes Disney, Disney Learn what makes a Disney film and its characters so distinct, memorable and beloved. Discover how Asha and WISH are quintessentially Disney — from the extraordinary challenges Asha must overcome, to the magical, Kingdom of Rosa

The Wish Equation What is a wish? Join the filmmakers for a surprising conversation as they break down the “Wish Equation,” discuss the “rules of magic,” and describe the role music plays in Disney films. Then hear Julia Michaels’ own original demo of “This Wish.”

Looking Backward To Go Forward Walk the aisles of the Walt Disney Animation Research Library as the filmmakers “draw” inspiration from 100 years of animation. Learn about the “Pinocchio test,” and how Wish’s design blends new technology with classic techniques.

Where Dreams And Reality Collide Discover the times and places that were the inspiration for Rosas and helped build the world of this original fairy tale.

Asha Means Wish Learn all about Asha, from her inspired design to her boundless determination and generosity. Uncover the subtle symbolism in her jewelry, and dive into her dancing skills. See how she’s imperfectly perfect and what makes her a memorable Disney hero.

The Return Of The Disney Villain You’ll love to hate King Magnifico when you uncover his secrets. Find out what makes him the classic Disney villain — and why he doesn’t wear a crown.

Star Is Born Uncover early concept drawings to see how Star evolved into Asha’s lovable wish facilitator. Learn about Star’s sparkles, and why Star can communicate with Asha and the other characters.

Those Who Stand Beside Me Learn more about Asha’s closest allies, Dahlia and Valentino. Find out which of Snow White’s seven companions served as inspiration for Dahlia, and how Valentino breaks one of the rules of Disney animals.

When Wishes Come True Get to know the kids inside the filmmakers as the creators of WISH reflect on what Disney movies meant to them growing up, and what it’s like being part of the Disney legacy today.

Featurette: WISH D-Classified

WISH is filled with references and nods to other Disney films from the studio’s 100-year legacy. From hidden Mickeys to more subtle tributes, you may have caught many of them, but check out this “D-Classified” piece for ones you may have missed.

Featurette: Outtakes

Step inside the recording booth with the brilliant and talented actors of WISH for some creative fun as they bring their characters to life.

Featurette: Deleted Song “A Wish Worth Making”

Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn introduce this poignant song sung by Saba Sabino (voiced by Victor Garber) expressing what it’s like to be reunited with your one true wish.

Deleted Scenes – Check out some scenes that didn’t make the Final Cut. Magnifico’s Secret The Wishing Tree To Rosas Finding Flazino Valentino Is A Star

– Check out some scenes that didn’t make the Final Cut. Song Selection – Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics. At All Costs This Wish I’m A Star This Is The Thanks I Get?! Knowing What I Know Now This Wish (Reprise)

– Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics.

Are you looking forward to Wish landing on the home market? Will you sing along with your kids as they watch the movie on a loop? Steel yourselves, parents, Disney is at it again.