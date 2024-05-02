Paul Walter Hauser continues taking every job in Hollywood by joining the cast of Marvel’s Fantastic Four

Paul Walter Hauser loves to work, and Deadline reports that the actor’s latest gig will see him joining the cast of Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

It’s not known who Paul Walter Hauser will play in the Fantastic Four movie, but he will be joining a cast which includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, and Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer.

Hauser has quite a few projects on his slate. In addition to Fantastic Four, he also recently joined the cast of the Naked Gun reboot starring Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, and Kevin Durand, and he’s also set to star as Chris Farley in an upcoming biopic about the iconic Saturday Night Live comedian directed by Josh Gad.

The Fantastic Four will launch Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is set to be directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. Production is slated to kick off this summer, and Shakman has teased that the movie will be unlike anything we’ve seen from Marvel so far. “ It’s different in so many ways, ” Shakman said. “ I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before. ” Fantastic Four will hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

Hauser will next be seen, or rather heard, voicing Embarrassment in Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which hits theaters on June 14th. He will also star alongside Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, and Hong Chau in The Instigators, a heist thriller directed by Doug Liman. The film will hit theaters on August 2nd before streaming on Apple TV+ on August 9th.

Who do you think Paul Walter Hauser might be playing in Fantastic Four?