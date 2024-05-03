The Dark Knight co-writer Jonathan Nolan would “absolutely” return for more Batman movies

The Dark Knight trilogy is one of the finest superhero franchises out there, and while The Dark Knight Rises did close the book on Christian Bale’s Batman, screenwriter Jonathan Nolan would eagerly return for more.

Jonathan Nolan, who co-wrote both The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, was asked by Showsha if he’d like to return to the Batman franchise. “ Wouldn’t that be a dream? ” Nolan said. “ That period was 10 years of my life [from] when I got the call to work on Batman Begins, and it was epic. Working with Christian [Bale], Heath [Ledger], Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and to honor an American icon. If I had the chance to go back and work on that again? Absolutely. “

Getting that bang back together would be a tall order, as Nolan admitted, “ We’ve moved onto other things, ” and “ other people have picked up the mantel and moved on with those characters. ” Following the conclusion of The Dark Knight trilogy, Ben Affleck took on the role of Batman, beginning with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and continuing with appearances in The Suicide Squad, Justice League, and The Flash. Robert Pattinson then took on the role for The Batman and will reprise the role in The Batman Part II, due to hit theaters in 2026. Another actor is set to play the character in The Brave and the Bold for the new DC Universe.

Whether Jonathan Nolan ever returns to the Batman franchise remains to be seen, but he’s currently busy with the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout. Nolan executive produced the series and also directed the first three episodes. Based on the video game series from Bethesda Game Studios, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them. The series stars Ella Purnell as Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller; Aaron Moten as Maximus, a young soldier looking to advance in the Brotherhood of Steel; and Walton Goggins as Cooper Howard, a legendary Ghoul who still retains some of the person he used to be.

The series is the second most-watched title on Prime Video (behind only The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) and was quickly renewed for a second season.