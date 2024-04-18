Fallout officially renewed for season 2 at Prime Video

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise, but Fallout has officially been renewed for season 2. The Prime Video series debuted last week and quickly became the most-watched season globally on the streaming service since The Rings of Power.

“ Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva [Robertson-Dworet] and Graham [Wagner], to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show. We can’t wait to blow up the world all over again, ” said executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy in a joint statement. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner added, “ Holy sh*t. Thank you to Jonah, Kilter, Bethesda and Amazon for having the courage to make a show that gravely tackles all of society’s most serious problems these days — cannibalism, incest, jello cake. More to come! “

Based on the video game series from Bethesda Game Studios, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them. The series stars Ella Purnell as Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller; Aaron Moten as Maximus, a young soldier looking to advance in the Brotherhood of Steel; and Walton Goggins as Cooper Howard, a legendary Ghoul who still retains some of the person he used to be.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, added “ Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have captivated the world with this ground-breaking, wild ride of a show. The bar was high for lovers of this iconic video game and so far we seem to have exceeded their expectations, while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise. The cast led by Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan have knocked it out of the park! We’d like to thank Jonah and Lisa and our friends at Bethesda for bringing the show to usas well as Geneva and Graham for coming aboard as showrunners. We are thrilled to announce season two after only one week out and take viewers even farther into the surreal world of Fallout. “

