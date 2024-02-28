Michael Jackson biopic assembles eight actors to play the Jackson 5

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic is currently in production, but where would the iconic singer be without the Jackson 5? Lionsgate, along with Universal Pictures International, announced that eight actors have been cast to play Michael Jackson’s brothers in the Jackson 5, with four actors playing the younger versions of Jermaine, Marlon, Tito, and Jackie, and the other four taking over the roles as the characters age.

Jayden Harville and Jamal R. Henderson will play the younger and older versions of Jermaine Jackson, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Tre Horton will play Marlon, Judah Edwards and Rhyan Hill will play Tito, and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre and Joseph David-Jones will play Jackie.

“ The truly epic nature of this film required a total of ten actors with the talent to portray the Jackson 5 through the years, ” said producer Graham King in a statement. “ I’m thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of actors and performers to worldwide audiences in this film. “

The rest of the cast includes Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Miles Teller as long-time lawyer John Branca, Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael Jackson, and Jackson’s real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson as the adult version of Michael. Antoine Fuqua is directing from a script by John Logan. We got our first look at Jaafar Jackson in costume as his famous uncle earlier this month, and the likeness is pretty damn uncanny. The production has the cooperation of the Jackson estate, which means that they’ll be able to use his music, but it remains to be seen how much of the famous singer’s troubles will be addressed.