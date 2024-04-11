The Running Man: Glen Powell to star in Edgar Wright’s Stephen King adaptation

Three years have gone by since it was announced that Edgar Wright was coming on board to direct a new take on the novel The Running Man , which was written by Stephen King under his Richard Bachman pen name. The Running Man was, of course, previously turned into a film back in 1987 that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger – and even though that movie was very different from the source material, Schwarzenegger is still a tough act to follow. But now we know who’s brave enough to take on the challenge. Paramount has announced that Edgar Wright’s The Running Man is set to star Glen Powell of Top Gun: Maverick!

Wright is producing the film with Nira Park and Simon Kinberg.

King’s novel has the following description: It was the ultimate death game in a nightmare future America. The year is 2025 and reality TV has grown to the point where people are willing to wager their lives for a chance at a billion-dollar jackpot. Ben Richards is desperate – he needs money to treat his daughter’s illness. His last chance is entering a game show called The Running Man where the goal is to avoid capture by Hunters who are employed to kill him. Surviving this month-long chase is another issue when everyone else on the planet is watching – and willing to turn him in for the reward.

During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast last year, Wright said he was drawn to The Running Man because, “I like the film but I like the book more, and they didn’t really adapt the book. Even as a teenager when I saw the Schwarzenegger film I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t like the book at all!’ And I think, ‘Nobody’s [done] that book.’ So when that came up, I was thinking, and Simon Kinberg says, ‘Do you have any interest in The Running Man?’ I said, ‘You know what? I’ve often thought that that book is something crying out to be adapted.’ Now, that doesn’t mean that it’s easy! [Laughs] But it’s something that we are working on, yes.”

In addition to Top Gun: Maverick, Glen Powell’s credits include Anyone But You, Hidden Figures, Scream Queens, Everybody Wants Some!!, Ride Along 2, The Expendables 3, and the upcoming films Twisters and Hit Man.

What do you think of Glen Powell being cast in Edgar Wright’s The Running Man? Share your thoughts on this news by leaving a comment below.