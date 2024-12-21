The Running Man: Edgar Wright’s sci-fi action thriller gets an earlier release date

Edgar Wright’s The Running Man was previously slated to hit theaters on November 21, 2025, but Paramount has bumped up the release to November 7, 2025. This will move it out of the way of Wicked: For Good, which is set for a November 21, 2025 release. The studio will also have access to more IMAX screens on the new date.

The new release date isn’t entirely free of competition, as The Running Man will now face off against Dan Trachtenberg’s Predator: Badlands and Yorgo Lanthimos’ Bugonia, all of which are currently set to open on the same day.

Glen Powell (Twisters) stars in The Running Man as Ben Richards, a “ desperate man, needing money for his sick daughter, who joins the most popular show, The Running Man, in which teams of killers hunt down contestants. The longer that a contestant survives, the more money that person makes. But as the game show’s producers and killers will find out, this desperate man will break all the rules and expose the show’s dark secrets. ” In addition to Powell and Zayas, the rest of the cast includes Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame), Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), Lee Pace (Foundation), Daniel Ezra (All American), William H. Macy (Shameless), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim), Emilia Jones (CODA), Jayme Lawson (The Batman), and David Zayas (Dexter).