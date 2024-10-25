Michael Cera to reunite with Edgar Wright on The Running Man

Michael Cera is set to reunite with Edgar Wright on The Running Man, with Emilia Jones also joining the cast.

By
Michael Cera, The Running Man

Edgar Wright’s The Running Man will be a little Scott Pilgrim reunion, as THR reports that Michael Cera is set to appear in the new adaptation. Emilia Jones, best known for Locke & Key and CODA, has also joined the cast.

Glen Powell (Twisters) stars in The Running Man as a “desperate man, needing money for his sick daughter, who joins the most popular show, The Running Man, in which teams of killers hunt down contestants. The longer that a contestant survives, the more money that person makes. But as the game show’s producers and killers will find out, this desperate man will break all the rules and expose the show’s dark secrets.” Cera will play a “naïve rebel who tries to help the desperate man,” while Jones will play a “privileged woman blind to the oppression of the government opposite Powell’s Richards.

Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) is also set to star as the ruthless producer behind the violent reality show, alongside Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding) as one of the contestants and Lee Pace (Foundation) as the brutal chief hunter tracking down Powell’s character. Daniel Ezra (All American) will also appear.

Related
Interview: Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, and Sam Richardson Talk Sausage Party: Foodtopia

Edgar Wright is directing The Running Man from a script he co-wrote with Michael Bacall. It’s based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, which was published in 1982 under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. Wright has previously said that The Running Man remake will be closer to the original Stephen King novel than the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie. “I like the film but I like the book more, and they didn’t really adapt the book,” Wright said. “Even as a teenager when I saw the Schwarzenegger film I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t like the book at all!’ And I think, ‘Nobody’s [done] that book.’ So when that came up, I was thinking, and Simon Kinberg says, ‘Do you have any interest in The Running Man?’ I said, ‘You know what? I’ve often thought that that book is something crying out to be adapted.’ Now, that doesn’t mean that it’s easy!

Michael Cera recently reprised his role of Barry in Sausage Party: Foodtopia, which Prime Video has renewed for a second season. Emilia Jones recently starred in Winner, a darkly comedic biopic based on the true story of Reality Winner, the whistleblower who leaked classified documents confirming Russian interference in American elections.

The Running Man will hit theaters on November 21, 2025.

Source: THR
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
Michael Cera, The Running Man
Michael Cera to reunite with Edgar Wright on The Running Man
Oregon Trail movie, Apple
Oregon Trail movie in the works at Apple with Barbie-like musical numbers
Daisy Jones & The Six drew inspiration from the story of Fleetwood Mac, and Stevie Nicks has ideas for season 2
Stevie Nicks has pitched an idea for Daisy Jones & The Six season 2
James Franco, interview, sexual misconduct, allegations
James Franco gives a rare interview; is working on several films
View All

About the Author

10234 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Michael Cera News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles