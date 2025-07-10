Paradise is lost when food goes to war in the epic trailer for Seth Rogen’s Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2

Seth Rogen’s funny, clever, overtly suggestive, and questionable Sausage Party franchise returns to Prime Video today with an epic trailer for Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2! The latest chapter of the food-centric franchise finds Frank (Seth Rogen), Sammy (Edward Norton), and Barry (Michael Cera) surveying the fruits of their labor from Season 1, with Foodtopia established, but at what cost? While the trio thinks working alongside the human race after a lifetime of murder by mastication will solve most of their problems, an opposing group of food products has other plans.

Here’s the official logline for Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2, courtesy of Prime Video:

In Season Two, exiled from home, Frank, Barry, and Sammy soon find themselves in New Foodland, a shining utopia for food and humans alike. But beneath the city’s glossy fridges and cheery smiles lies a dark secret threatening the entirety of sentient food society.

In New Foodland, humans are domesticated, and Barry thinks something stinks worse than spoiled milk. As Frank, Barry, and Sammy investigate, they discover a Toy Story 3-like situation in which the mastermind of New Foodland is an evil genius hellbent on invading Foodtopia to expand their territory. I smell a food fight on the horizon!

Returning cast members include Seth Rogen, Will Forte, Edward Norton, Michael Cera, Sam Richardson, Ruth Negga, Yassir Lester, and David Krumholtz, with delicious additions Marion Cotillard, Jillian Bell, Martin Starr, Melissa Villaseñor, Patti Harrison, Jay Pharoah, Miles Fisher, Haley Joel Osment and the late Andre Braugher.

Showrunners Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter executive produce. Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Jonah Hill executive produce via Point Grey Pictures. Conrad Vernon, who co-directed the feature film, returns as director for the series and will also executive produce alongside Annapurna’s Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, and Andrew Millstein. The series is a co-production of Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon MGM Studios.

It could be an unpopular opinion, but the Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 trailer looks delectable. Like Netflix and Nick Kroll’s Big Mouth, Sausage Party is an acquired taste, but I’ll be there with a fork and knife. The premise is outrageous, but Rogen and company use the Foodtopia premise to tell a story that’s all too relatable, especially as the world continues to divide itself in the face of politics and compromised morals. Some will say that no one asked for this. I say Bon Appétit!