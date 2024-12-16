Wicked: Part Two gets new title ahead of 2025 release

Universal Pictures has unveiled a new title for Wicked: Part Two which takes inspiration from one of the musical’s most well-known songs.

Wicked: Part Two, Wicked: For Good

Wicked has been blowing up the winter box office, with the second part of the musical epic set to debut next year. The sequel was originally announced as Wicked: Part Two, but Universal has unveiled a new title — Wicked: For Good.

Wicked: For Good takes inspiration from one of the musical’s most well-known songs, a duet between Elphaba and Glinda performed near the end of the musical as a farewell. The sequel will hit theaters on November 21, 2025.

While Wicked has been a big success, there has also been a debate about whether fans should be allowed to sing along in theaters. AMC has made it clear that they wouldn’t allow it. “To our guests seeing Wicked, we ask that you allow everyone to enjoy the cinema experience,” read an AMC sign. “Please refrain from singing during the show.” Screenings even include a Wicked-themed ad which says, “At AMC Theaters, silence is golden. No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No flirting. And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies.” If you really must belt one out in theaters, a special sing-along version of Wicked will premiere on December 25th.

Does Hollywood have a Part Two phobia? Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two got to keep its title, but Paramount Pictures blinked when it came to Mission: Impossible. The latest film in the Tom Cruise action franchise was titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in theaters, but it dropped Part One from its title when it arrived on streaming. The sequel was originally subtitled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two but has since been retitled Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Wicked is now playing in theaters, and despite not being much of a Broadway musical fan, our own Chris Bumbray found a lot to like. “While I’ll admit that there were a handful of moments where I felt I was missing some kind of in-joke for fans of the play, overall, I had a pretty good time with Jon M. Chu’s Wicked – Part I,” Bumbray wrote. “Certainly, it’s one of the better modern versions of The Wizard of Oz, far more entertaining than Sam Raimi’s largely forgotten Oz: The Great and Powerful. Chu seems to have a knack for movie musicals, and with Universal clearly pumping a pretty penny into it, it feels like the kind of big, broad fantasy epic that should be able to crossover beyond its core audience of Broadway enthusiasts.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

What do you think of the new title for Wicked: Part Two? Does Wicked: For Good sound better?

