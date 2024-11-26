Moana 2 star Dwayne Johnson encourages fans to sing in theaters, but should they?

Should audiences be allowed to sing along to musicals in theaters? Moana 2 star Dwayne Johnson certainly thinks so. While speaking to the BBC during the red-carpet premiere of the Disney sequel, Johson encouraged audiences to sing along if they wanted to. “ You’ve paid your hard-earned money for a ticket, and you’ve gone into a musical, and you’re into it. Sing, ” he said. “ Especially if you love music, that’s the fun part. “

With the recent release of Wicked, there’s been a debate on social media about whether people should sing along to musicals in theatres. AMC made it clear that they won’t allow singing during their screenings. “ To our guests seeing Wicked, we ask that you allow everyone to enjoy the cinema experience, ” read an AMC sign. “ Please refrain from singing during the show. ” Screenings even include a Wicked-themed ad which says, “ At AMC Theaters, silence is golden. No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No flirting. And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies. ” While there are many who agree that audiences should refrain from singing, others believe they should be able to sing along after paying for their ticket. I should note that a special sing-along version of Wicked will premiere on December 25th.

While I can understand the desire to sing along to a favourite musical in theaters, the audience is paying to listen to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, not someone else’s off-key rendition as they shove popcorn in their mouths. “ We understand it if you [sing], ” Grande said in an interview. “ We respect the feelings… but if someone throws popcorn at you, their phone or something, maybe stop. “

Unlike Wicked (which has been a huge success on Broadway for twenty years), audiences aren’t yet familiar with the songs of Moana 2, so I can’t imagine there will be many singing along… yet. The official synopsis reads: “ Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. ” Johnson reprises his role of Maui alongside Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana. The sequel will hit theaters on November 27th.

Do you think audiences should be allowed to sing along in theaters?