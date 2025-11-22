JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art’s Tribute to The Wizard of Oz and Wicked

Posted 16 hours ago

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Wicked by Giovanni Rodriguez

Wicked by Hazem Asif

Wicked by Dorothea Taylor

Wicked by Kacper Z

The Wizard of Oz by Scarecrowbrainsart

The Wizard of Oz by Leah Kellaway

The Wizard of Oz by Kyle Lambert

The Wizard of Oz by Alex Hess

The Wizard of Oz by John Dunn

The Wizard of Oz by Taylor Blue

