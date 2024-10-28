The Running Man remake has added William H. Macy to the cast

After a number of announcements have been made about the cast in Edgar Wright’s The Running Man, William H. Macy is now announced to be in the film.

Edgar Wright’s remake of the Arnold Schwarzenegger classic, The Running Man, is picking up speed. It was recently revealed that Josh Brolin has joined the cast along with Lee Pace and Michael Cera. Now, Deadline is reporting that William H. Macy is the latest notable name who has been added to the film. However, details of his character has not yet been disclosed.

Glen Powell (Twisters) stars in The Running Man as a “desperate man, needing money for his sick daughter, who joins the most popular show, The Running Man, in which teams of killers hunt down contestants. The longer that a contestant survives, the more money that person makes. But as the game show’s producers and killers will find out, this desperate man will break all the rules and expose the show’s dark secrets.” Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) is also set to star as the ruthless producer behind the violent reality show, alongside Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding) as one of the contestants and Lee Pace (Foundation) as the brutal chief hunter tracking down Powell’s character. Daniel Ezra (All American) will also appear.

It was recently announced that Michael Cera be reunited with director Edgar Wright on the project. Cera will play a “naïve rebel who tries to help the desperate man,” while Emilia Jones will play a “privileged woman blind to the oppression of the government opposite Powell’s Richards.“