Paramount’s slate of upcoming films includes Star Trek, Transformers, Ninja Turtles, Smurfs, Bee Gees & more

Paramount wasn’t messing around during their CinemaCon panel today, giving attendees previews of movies like Smile 2, Gladiator II, A Quiet Place: Day One, Transformers One, and IF, revealing The Running Man casting news, and announcing several movies, including a live-action comedy from Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Scary Movie 6, a Transformers / G.I. Joe crossover, and a live-action, R-rated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. They also unveiled several titles on their 2024 – 2026 slate, and we can’t possibly cover them all… so we have gone ahead and dropped the full list into this article. Scroll down to see what Paramount has in store for us over the next couple years (and keep in mind, this isn’t even everything they’re working on).
IF
Release Date: May 17, 2024
Written and Directed by: John Krasinski
Producers: Allyson Seeger, p.g.a., John Krasinski, p.g.a., Andrew Form, p.g.a., Ryan Reynolds
Executive Producers: John J. Kelly, George Dewey, Kimberly Nelson LoCascio
Cast: Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, Liza Colón-Zayas and Steve Carell
Synopsis: From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination.
UNTITLED DAMIEN CHAZELLE
Director: Damien Chazelle
Producers: Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton under their Wild Chickens Productions banner, as part of their first look deal with the studio.
Writer: Damien Chazelle
HEART OF THE BEAST
Director: David Ayer
Producers: Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton under their Wild Chickens Productions banner, as part of their first look deal with the studio. David Ayer and Chris Long will produce alongside under their Cedar Park Entertainment banner.
Co-Producer: Richard Raymond
UNTITLED STAR TREK ORIGIN STORY
Director: Toby Haynes
Writer: Seth Grahame-Smith
Producer: J.J. Abrams
This project is an origin story that takes place decades before the original 2009 Star Trek film.
UNTITLED TRANSFORMERS/G.I. JOE
Producers: Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy
Executive Producer: Steven Spielberg
Two of the biggest action franchises come together for a new Transformers and G.I Joe crossover film.
THE RUNNING MAN
Director: Edgar Wright
Producers: Simon Kinberg, Nira Park, Edgar Wright
Cast: Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick)
Based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King that the author first published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman.
NOVOCAINE
Release Date: March 14, 2025
Director: Robert Olsen and Dan Berk
Producers: Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell (Safehouse Pictures), and Drew Simon (Infrared Pictures)
Executive Producers: Sam Speiser (Infrared Pictures), Matt Schwartz (Safehouse Pictures), Lars Jacobson, Paul Barbeau, Josh Adler and Julian Rosenberg (Circle of Confusion)
Cast: Jack Quaid (“The Boys,” and Oppenheimer), Amber Midthunder (Prey), Ray Nicholson, Jacob Batalon, Betty Gabriel, and Matt Walsh.
BETTER MAN
Release Date: December 25, 2024 (limited); January 17, 2025 (wide)
Director: Michael Gracey
Writers: Simon Gleeson, Oliver Cole & Michael Gracey
Producers: Paul Currie, Michael Gracey, Coco Xiaolu Ma, Craig McMahon, Jules Daly
An original musical from the director of The Greatest Showman, Michael Gracey.
BEE GEES
Director: Ridley Scott
Producers: Graham King, Stacey Snider, Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss
Executive Producer: Barry Gibb
A biopic of The Bee Gees from director Ridley Scott.
VICIOUS
Release Date: August 8, 2025
Director: Bryan Bertino
Producers: Richard Suckle, Bryan Bertino
Executive Producers: Melinda Whitaker, Shane Boucher
Cast: Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Hunter, Mary McCormack, Rachel Blanchard, Devyn Nekoda, Klea Scott, and Emily Mitchell.
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN
Paramount Pictures is in development on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, a live-action film, based on the fan favorite graphic novel of the same name.
Producer: Walter Hamada through his 18hz production company, as part of his multi-year deal with the studio.
Writer: Tyler Burton Smith
UNTITLED NAKED GUN
Release Date: July 18, 2025
Director: Akiva Schaffer
Producers: Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins
Executive Producers: Daniel M. Stillman, Akiva Schaffer
Cast: Liam Neeson
Based off the widely popular comedy franchise The Naked Gun and television series “Police Squad!” by Jim Abrahams & David Zucker & Jerry Zucker.
SCARY MOVIE
Paramount Pictures and Miramax announce a new installment in the SCARY MOVIE franchise. Miramax will finance the film. Neal H. Moritz will produce. Production will commence this fall. Paramount Pictures will distribute worldwide. The announcement comes on the heels of Miramax naming Jonathan Glickman as its CEO. Miramax has a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures. Miramax is a joint venture of beIN and Paramount.
UNTITLED TREY PARKER/MATT STONE/KENDRICK LAMAR/DAVE FREE
Release Date: July 4, 2025
Producers: Matt Stone and Trey Parker for Park County; Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free for pgLang
An original live-action comedy from the creators of “South Park,” Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar.
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 8
Release Date: May 23, 2025
Companies: Paramount Pictures, Skydance
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
Producers: Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie
Executive Producers: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Chris Brock
Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt
TRANSFORMERS ONE
Release Date: September 13, 2024
Companies: Paramount Animation and Hasbro; in Association with New Republic Pictures
Director banner as part of their first look deal with the studio: Josh Cooley
Based on: Hasbro’s Transformers™ Action Figures
Producers: Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, Aaron Dem
Executive Producers: Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Brian Oliver, B.J. Farmer, Matt Quigg
Cast: Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax), Brian Tyree Henry (D-16), Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1) and Keegan-Michael Key (B-127), Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.
Logline: The long-awaited origin story of how the most iconic characters in the Transformersuniverse, Orion Pax and D-16, went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron.
First animated Transformers movie in nearly 40 years.
PAW PATROL 3
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Companies: Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies, Spin Master Entertainment
Director: Cal Brunker
Producers: Jennifer Dodge, Laura Clunie, Toni Stevens
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM 2
Release Date: October 9, 2026
Companies: Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies
Director: Jeff Rowe
Co-Directors: Kyler Spears, Yashar Kassai
Producers:Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Ramsay McBean
THE SMURFS MOVIE
Release Date: February 14, 2025
Companies: Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation
Director: Chris Miller
Co-Director: Matt Landon
Based on: The Characters and Works of Peyo
Producers: Ryan Harris, Rihanna, Laurence “Jay” Brown, Tyran “Ty-Ty” Smith
Previously Announced Cast: Rihanna (Smurfette)
Newly Announced Cast: Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden,Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman
Original Music by: Rihanna
THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SEARCH FOR SQUAREPANTS
Release Date: December 19, 2025
Companies: Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies
Directed by: Derek Drymon
Based on the Series: “SpongeBob SquarePants” Created by Stephen Hillenburg
Produced by: Pam Brady,Lisa Stewart
Legacy Returning Cast: Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton)
AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER (Working Title)
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Companies: Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies
Director: Lauren Montgomery
Co-Director: William Mata
Based on the Series: “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko
Producers: Bryan Konietzko, Michael Dante DiMartino, Latifa Ouaou, Maryann Garger
Cast: Dave Bautista, Eric Nam, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza
A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE
Release Date: June 28, 2024
Director: Michael Sarnoski
Screenplay by: Michael Sarnoski
Story by: John Krasinski and Michael Sarnoski
Based on Characters Created by: Bryan Woods & Scott Beck
Producers: Michael Bay, Andrew Form, p.g.a., Brad Fuller, John Krasinski
Executive Producers: Allyson Seeger, Vicki Dee Rock
Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou
Synopsis: Experience the day the world went quiet.
Interstellar, from director Christopher Nolan, will return to theaters to celebrate its 10-year anniversary with 70mm prints on IMAX and digital screens.
INTERSTELLAR
Re-Release Date: September 27, 2024
Companies: Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures; in Association with Legendary Pictures
Director: Christopher Nolan
Writers: Jonathan Nolan and Christopher Nolan
Producers: Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan, Lynda Obst
Executive Producers: Jordan Goldberg, Jake Myers, Kip Thorne, Thomas Tull
Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn and Michael Caine
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3
Release Date: December 20, 2024
Companies: Paramount Pictures; in Association with Sega Sammy Group
Director: Jeff Fowler
Producers: Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, Hitoshi Okuno
Executive Producers: Haruki Satomi, Shuji Utsumi, Yukio Sugino, Jeff Fowler, Tommy Gormley,
Tim Miller
Cast: Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik), Ben Schwartz (Voice of Sonic), James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski), Idris Elba (Voice of Knuckles), Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Voice of Tails), Natasha Rothwell (Rachel), Shemar Moore (Randall), Adam Pally (Wade), Lee Majdoub (Agent Stone), Krysten Ritter, Alyla Browne
Preview footage from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was shown to CinemaCon attendees, and JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had this to say about it: “We saw a teaser setting up Jim Carrey’s return as Dr Robotnik. In it, Robotnik is depressed, has put on weight and grown his hair out, but he shaves it all down and invents Shadow the bad hedgehog.“
SMILE 2
Release Date: October 18, 2024
Written and Directed by: Parker Finn
Based on Characters Created by: Parker Finn
Producers: Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Robert Salerno, Parker Finn
Cast: Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Raúl Castillo, Peter Jacobson, Dylan Gelula, Ray Nicholson
Smile, the psychological supernatural horror became the #1 original horror movie of 2022 and grossed $217M at the worldwide box office.
GLADIATOR II
Release Date: November 22, 2024
Director: Ridley Scott
Screenplay by: David Scarpa
Story by: Peter Craig and David Scarpa
Based on Characters Created by: David Franzoni
Producers: Douglas Wick, Ridley Scott, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss, David Franzoni
Executive Producers: Walter Parkes, Laurie MacDonald, Raymond Kirk, Aidan Elliott
Cast: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, and Denzel Washington
