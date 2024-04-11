Paramount’s slate of upcoming films includes Star Trek, Transformers, Ninja Turtles, Smurfs, Bee Gees & more

Paramount’s slate of upcoming films includes new entries in popular franchises, a Bee Gees biopic from Ridley Scott, and much more

Paramount wasn’t messing around during their CinemaCon panel today, giving attendees previews of movies like Smile 2, Gladiator II, A Quiet Place: Day One, Transformers One, and IF, revealing The Running Man casting news, and announcing several movies, including a live-action comedy from Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Scary Movie 6, a Transformers / G.I. Joe crossover, and a live-action, R-rated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. They also unveiled several titles on their 2024 – 2026 slate, and we can’t possibly cover them all… so we have gone ahead and dropped the full list into this article. Scroll down to see what Paramount has in store for us over the next couple years (and keep in mind, this isn’t even everything they’re working on).

IF

Release Date: May 17, 2024

Written and Directed by: John Krasinski

Producers: Allyson Seeger, p.g.a., John Krasinski, p.g.a., Andrew Form, p.g.a., Ryan Reynolds

Executive Producers: John J. Kelly, George Dewey, Kimberly Nelson LoCascio

Cast: Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, Liza Colón-Zayas and Steve Carell

Synopsis: From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination.

UNTITLED DAMIEN CHAZELLE

Director: Damien Chazelle

Producers: Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton under their Wild Chickens Productions banner, as part of their first look deal with the studio.

Writer: Damien Chazelle

HEART OF THE BEAST

Director: David Ayer

Producers: Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton under their Wild Chickens Productions banner, as part of their first look deal with the studio. David Ayer and Chris Long will produce alongside under their Cedar Park Entertainment banner.

Co-Producer: Richard Raymond

UNTITLED STAR TREK ORIGIN STORY

Director: Toby Haynes

Writer: Seth Grahame-Smith

Producer: J.J. Abrams

This project is an origin story that takes place decades before the original 2009 Star Trek film.

UNTITLED TRANSFORMERS/G.I. JOE

Producers: Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy

Executive Producer: Steven Spielberg

Two of the biggest action franchises come together for a new Transformers and G.I Joe crossover film.

THE RUNNING MAN

Director: Edgar Wright

Producers: Simon Kinberg, Nira Park, Edgar Wright

Cast: Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick)

Based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King that the author first published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman.

NOVOCAINE

Release Date: March 14, 2025

Director: Robert Olsen and Dan Berk

Producers: Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell (Safehouse Pictures), and Drew Simon (Infrared Pictures)

Executive Producers: Sam Speiser (Infrared Pictures), Matt Schwartz (Safehouse Pictures), Lars Jacobson, Paul Barbeau, Josh Adler and Julian Rosenberg (Circle of Confusion)

Cast: Jack Quaid (“The Boys,” and Oppenheimer), Amber Midthunder (Prey), Ray Nicholson, Jacob Batalon, Betty Gabriel, and Matt Walsh.

BETTER MAN

Release Date: December 25, 2024 (limited); January 17, 2025 (wide)

Director: Michael Gracey

Writers: Simon Gleeson, Oliver Cole & Michael Gracey

Producers: Paul Currie, Michael Gracey, Coco Xiaolu Ma, Craig McMahon, Jules Daly

An original musical from the director of The Greatest Showman, Michael Gracey.

BEE GEES

Director: Ridley Scott

Producers: Graham King, Stacey Snider, Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss

Executive Producer: Barry Gibb

A biopic of The Bee Gees from director Ridley Scott.

VICIOUS

Release Date: August 8, 2025

Director: Bryan Bertino

Producers: Richard Suckle, Bryan Bertino

Executive Producers: Melinda Whitaker, Shane Boucher

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Hunter, Mary McCormack, Rachel Blanchard, Devyn Nekoda, Klea Scott, and Emily Mitchell.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN

Paramount Pictures is in development on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, a live-action film, based on the fan favorite graphic novel of the same name.

Producer: Walter Hamada through his 18hz production company, as part of his multi-year deal with the studio.

Writer: Tyler Burton Smith

UNTITLED NAKED GUN

Release Date: July 18, 2025

Director: Akiva Schaffer

Producers: Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins

Executive Producers: Daniel M. Stillman, Akiva Schaffer

Cast: Liam Neeson

Based off the widely popular comedy franchise The Naked Gun and television series “Police Squad!” by Jim Abrahams & David Zucker & Jerry Zucker.

SCARY MOVIE

Paramount Pictures and Miramax announce a new installment in the SCARY MOVIE franchise. Miramax will finance the film. Neal H. Moritz will produce. Production will commence this fall. Paramount Pictures will distribute worldwide. The announcement comes on the heels of Miramax naming Jonathan Glickman as its CEO. Miramax has a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures. Miramax is a joint venture of beIN and Paramount.

UNTITLED TREY PARKER/MATT STONE/KENDRICK LAMAR/DAVE FREE

Release Date: July 4, 2025

Producers: Matt Stone and Trey Parker for Park County; Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free for pgLang

An original live-action comedy from the creators of “South Park,” Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 8

Release Date: May 23, 2025

Companies: Paramount Pictures, Skydance

Director: Christopher M c Quarrie

Producers: Tom Cruise, Christopher M c Quarrie

Executive Producers: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Chris Brock

Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt

TRANSFORMERS ONE

Release Date: September 13, 2024

Companies: Paramount Animation and Hasbro; in Association with New Republic Pictures

Director banner as part of their first look deal with the studio: Josh Cooley

Based on: Hasbro’s Transformers™ Action Figures

Producers: Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, Aaron Dem

Executive Producers: Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Brian Oliver, B.J. Farmer, Matt Quigg

Cast: Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax), Brian Tyree Henry (D-16), Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1) and Keegan-Michael Key (B-127), Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

Logline: The long-awaited origin story of how the most iconic characters in the Transformersuniverse, Orion Pax and D-16, went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron.

First animated Transformers movie in nearly 40 years.

PAW PATROL 3

Release Date: July 31, 2026

Companies: Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies, Spin Master Entertainment

Director: Cal Brunker

Producers: Jennifer Dodge, Laura Clunie, Toni Stevens

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM 2

Release Date: October 9, 2026

Companies: Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies

Director: Jeff Rowe

Co-Directors: Kyler Spears, Yashar Kassai

Producers:Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Ramsay McBean

THE SMURFS MOVIE

Release Date: February 14, 2025

Companies: Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation

Director: Chris Miller

Co-Director: Matt Landon

Based on: The Characters and Works of Peyo

Producers: Ryan Harris, Rihanna, Laurence “Jay” Brown, Tyran “Ty-Ty” Smith

Previously Announced Cast: Rihanna (Smurfette)

Newly Announced Cast: Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden,Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman

Original Music by: Rihanna

THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SEARCH FOR SQUAREPANTS

Release Date: December 19, 2025

Companies: Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies

Directed by: Derek Drymon

Based on the Series: “SpongeBob SquarePants” Created by Stephen Hillenburg

Produced by: Pam Brady,Lisa Stewart

Legacy Returning Cast: Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton)

AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER (Working Title)

Release Date: October 10, 2025

Companies: Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies

Director: Lauren Montgomery

Co-Director: William Mata

Based on the Series: “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko

Producers: Bryan Konietzko, Michael Dante DiMartino, Latifa Ouaou, Maryann Garger

Cast: Dave Bautista, Eric Nam, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza

A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE

Release Date: June 28, 2024

Director: Michael Sarnoski

Screenplay by: Michael Sarnoski

Story by: John Krasinski and Michael Sarnoski

Based on Characters Created by: Bryan Woods & Scott Beck

Producers: Michael Bay, Andrew Form, p.g.a., Brad Fuller, John Krasinski

Executive Producers: Allyson Seeger, Vicki Dee Rock

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou

Synopsis: Experience the day the world went quiet.

Interstellar, from director Christopher Nolan, will return to theaters to celebrate its 10-year anniversary with 70mm prints on IMAX and digital screens.

INTERSTELLAR

Re-Release Date: September 27, 2024

Companies: Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures; in Association with Legendary Pictures

Director: Christopher Nolan

Writers: Jonathan Nolan and Christopher Nolan

Producers: Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan, Lynda Obst

Executive Producers: Jordan Goldberg, Jake Myers, Kip Thorne, Thomas Tull

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn and Michael Caine

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3

Release Date: December 20, 2024

Companies: Paramount Pictures; in Association with Sega Sammy Group

Director: Jeff Fowler

Producers: Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, Hitoshi Okuno

Executive Producers: Haruki Satomi, Shuji Utsumi, Yukio Sugino, Jeff Fowler, Tommy Gormley,

Tim Miller

Cast: Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik), Ben Schwartz (Voice of Sonic), James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski), Idris Elba (Voice of Knuckles), Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Voice of Tails), Natasha Rothwell (Rachel), Shemar Moore (Randall), Adam Pally (Wade), Lee Majdoub (Agent Stone), Krysten Ritter, Alyla Browne

Preview footage from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was shown to CinemaCon attendees, and JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had this to say about it: “ We saw a teaser setting up Jim Carrey’s return as Dr Robotnik. In it, Robotnik is depressed, has put on weight and grown his hair out, but he shaves it all down and invents Shadow the bad hedgehog. “

SMILE 2

Release Date: October 18, 2024

Written and Directed by: Parker Finn

Based on Characters Created by: Parker Finn

Producers: Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Robert Salerno, Parker Finn

Cast: Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Raúl Castillo, Peter Jacobson, Dylan Gelula, Ray Nicholson

Smile, the psychological supernatural horror became the #1 original horror movie of 2022 and grossed $217M at the worldwide box office.

GLADIATOR II

Release Date: November 22, 2024

Director: Ridley Scott

Screenplay by: David Scarpa

Story by: Peter Craig and David Scarpa

Based on Characters Created by: David Franzoni

Producers: Douglas Wick, Ridley Scott, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss, David Franzoni

Executive Producers: Walter Parkes, Laurie MacDonald, Raymond Kirk, Aidan Elliott

Cast: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, and Denzel Washington

What do you think of the Paramount slate? Let us know by leaving a comment below.