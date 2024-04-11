A live-action, R-rated adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is in the works

A live-action, R-rated adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is coming out of the sewers and onto movie screens.

After the success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Paramount Pictures is greenlighting a live-action, R-rated adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin! Are you freaking out right now? Because I’m freaking out!

According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s exclusive article, Tyler Burton Smith, who co-wrote the upcoming action film Boy Kills World, is writing the script for The Last Ronin, which former head of DC Films Walter Hamada is producing via his 18hz studio. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is based on the limited comic book series by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz. The story is inspired by an older story written by Eastman and Peter Laird. The limited run includes Esau and Isaac Escorza, Ben Bishop, and Eastman artwork.

Here’s a synopsis for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin courtesy of Amazon:

A New York Times Bestseller! Who is the Last Ronin? In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost. From legendary TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, get ready for the final story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles three decades in the making!

What terrible events destroyed his family and left New York a crumbling, post-apocalyptic nightmare? All will be revealed in this climactic Turtle tale that sees longtime friends becoming enemies and new allies emerging in the most unexpected places. Can the surviving Turtle triumph?

My body is ready! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is a gritty, brutal, and tragic tale set in a world where only one member of the TMNT brotherhood remains. Haunting and surreal, the turtle brother finds members of his fallen kin shadowing his quest for revenge, making him doubt his mission and contemplate ending it all before the vendetta is satisfied. The Last Ronin is my favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles story outside the core comic book series.

