paramount 2024 release schedule

Paramount Pictures didn’t have a bad 2023 but had put a lot of hopes on the latest in the Mission: Impossible franchise to push them towards a great year. After Tom Cruise soared with Top Gun: Maverick, they had hoped fans would flock to theaters once again to see him in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One. Off that’s a long title. It underperformed, so the next film will get a new name. What can fans look forward to on Paramount’s 2024 release schedule?

Bob Marley: One Love – Now Playing

A new music biopic, which has been a trend that has proved profitable over the last few decades. This one is with the cooperation of the Marley family. I’m curious to see if the film will show anything that might put the singer in a bad light. The biggest problem with these types of films is that they try to paint the subject in the best light possible. They might acknowledge the problems that followed them, but it’s usually to show them overcome them. Either way, it should be an interesting insight into the legendary musician. Read our review!

If – May 17th

John Krasinski has been getting a lot of praise over the last few years. With his work on the Quiet Place franchise, he seems to have earned quite a place for himself as a filmmaker. This children’s movie is labeled as “From The Imagination Of John Krasinski” as a selling point. Seems like a lot to put on the faith of one guy who was in The Office. It also has Ryan Reynolds, and that guy seems to print money, so maybe I don’t know what I’m talking about. I was hoping for more of a take on imaginary friends along the lines of Drop Dead Fred, but this looks more targeted towards younger kids. It would be nice if Fred at least got a name-drop.

A Quiet Place: Day One – June 28th

This is labelled as a spin-off of the popular franchise focusing on the initial invasion of the alien antagonists we know (and fear) from this franchise. Lupita Nyong’o stars opposite newly minted Fantastic Four star Joseph Quinn. So far, we don’t really know exactly what the whole premise is, but it looks to be just as good as the other films, even if it has a new director in Pig‘s Michael Sarnoski. This is perhaps the biggest release on Paramount’s 2024 release schedule.

Transformers One – September 13th

An animated prequel to the popular film franchise will be set on Cybertron. It is said it will focus on the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron. The cast is stacked with A-List power from Scarlett Johansson, Laurence Fishburn, and Chris Hemsworth. The latter of which will replace all-time best Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen in the role. We’ll have to see if that’s a good choice or not. Are we tired of Transformers movies? It seems like the popularity keeps going down, but Paramount seems intent on keeping them going.

Smile 2 – October 18th

This film has for sure been rushed into development after the first film was a surprise smash. It was initially supposed to go straight to streaming, but it was given a theatrical run after test screenings went very positively. The response from audiences made it number 1 at the box office. Last year was great for the horror genre, and this film definitely helped. It’s no surprise that this film was pushed forward to quickly capitalize. Will it be a great follow-up to the original, or are they making a mistake? With their interesting marketing campaign of sending people out to sporting events to sit in the front row and look directly into the camera, I can only hope to see something fun starting with the Super Bowl.

Gladiator 2 – November 22nd

When this was announced, it seemed like a strange idea. The main character died (SPOILER!) at the end of the first film. How can we continue this story without Russell Crowe’s award-winning performance? Well, according to the very limited details we know about the film, you have it follow Lucius. He is the son of Maximus’ love Lucilla. Okay. Even if that doesn’t lead some fans into the theater, the cast is loaded with some great performers who should put on some interesting performances. Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal are the two biggest names, along with Connie Nielson reprising her character from the original. With Ridley Scott back at the helm, it should at least be worth checking out.+

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 – December 20th

Mario may have finally gotten a decent film in 2023, but Sonic has been doing a pretty good job since 2020. After some retooling of the graphics, that is. An early trailer nearly destroyed any chance this franchise had, but the studio listened to fans. With the recent news that Jim Carrey is returning as Dr. Robotnik for this outing, fans have to be excited. Now that Sonic is a full-fledged movie star, when are we going to end up getting a full-on Super Smash Bros. movie? Do it!

