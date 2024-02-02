Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will see Jim Carrey return as Dr. Robotnik and a teaser video is released

Jim Carrey stated that he wanted to retire. However, the draw of being in the third film in the Sonic the Hedgehog series was just too great for the comedian.

Jim Carrey had expressed his desire for possible retirement last year, which made all the 90s kids really feel their childhood slipping away. The famously rubber-faced comedian stated he’s felt like he’s “done enough” in the movie world, which can be understandable given how much he gives into his performances and the various kinds of projects he’s tried his hand at. Carrey would emphasize his point by stating, “I’m being fairly serious, yeah. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road but I’m taking a break.”

Perhaps this means that the script for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is truly remarkable since Variety is now reporting that Carrey is set to return as Dr. Robotnik for the third entry in the video game franchise. While the buzz for the first Sonic the Hedgehog was marred by the famously mocked design of the CGI Sonic character, the studio gave him a makeover after a delay and the movie would actually become a great success. Sonic and Sonic 2 would earn a combined total of $870.8 million at the worldwide box office. The second film introduced the Knuckles character, who is voiced by Idris Elba, and Paramount plans to give the red speedster his own spin-off as well.

The official Sonic movie social media account has also recently dropped this teaser video announcement. The post reads, “You all thought I was gone, but I’ve just been underground. What you’ve seen from me is only a #shadow of things to come…”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 would feature a seemingly conclusive end for Robotnik, but a post-credits scene would give a future sequel some wiggle room just in case Carrey would decide to return. The third movie is planning to expand the hedgehog roll call with the introduction of another popular character from the Sega video games, Shadow the Hedgehog. The film’s social media teased the look of Shadow with a peek at his design.

Jeff Fowler, who directed the first two installments in the series, will be returning as the director of the newest entry. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara and Hitoshi Okuno will produce the film, which is scheduled to open in theaters on December 20, 2024.