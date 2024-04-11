A Quiet Place: Day One extended trailer was shown at CinemaCon

The sci-fi horror A Quiet Place franchise is heading to New York with its latest entry, A Quiet Place: Day One , which is set to reach theatres on June 28th. With the film’s release date just a couple months away, it was no surprise to hear that Paramount was promoting it at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Those in attendance for the Paramount panel today were shown an extended trailer for the film – and JoBlo’s own Lance Vlcek was there to tell us what he saw!

Lance sent in the following description of the trailer: “ Set in New York. Lupita Nyong’o looks up to see the aliens shooting down to earth as everyone in the city looks at what seems to be meteors raining down. Everything goes wild, chaos in the streets, everyone is getting attacked/killed as Nyong’o hides under a truck. A man tries to hide with her, only for him to be pulled away to death. Jump scare cut! Army and martial law takes over and everyone in NY is quarantined. The army destroys all of the bridges out of the city, keeping everyone (assuming they think the monsters as well) stuck in the city. Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn make a pack to escape the city. Quinn and Nyong’o escape into a skyscraper. The revolving door creaks, causing a slew of monsters to ascend into the building, climbing down the outside of the skyscraper in what looks like a great set piece. “

While John Krasinski directed the previous two films, he is producing A Quiet Place: Day One and has passed the helming duties over to Michael Sarnoski, director of the Nicolas Cage drama Pig (watch it HERE). Jeff Nichols (Midnight Special) was attached to write and direct A Quiet Place: Day One for a while, but when he dropped out he was replaced by Sarnoski. The story, which is credited to Krasinski and Sarnoski, does take place in the same world established in the first two movies, but doesn’t involve the Abbott family, the characters we followed through the first two movies.

Deadline’s sources said that after seeing Pig and being blown away by the film, Krasinski was quick to put Sarnoski on the short list of directors to take a meeting for the project. While insiders say Sarnoski’s vision for the film was still his own and different from what Krasinski had done with the first two, he still gave a pitch that fit the tone of the world they had created and felt he was the perfect fit for their next installment.

Krasinski is producing A Quiet Place: Day One under his Sunday Night banner, while Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller produce through their company Platinum Dunes. Krasinski’s Sunday Night partner Allyson Seeger serves as executive producer.

The film stars 12 Years a Slave Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Alex Wolff of Hereditary and Pig, and Joseph Quinn, who is better known as Eddie Munson from the most recent season of Stranger Things. Djimon Hounsou, who played “Man on Island” in A Quiet Place: Part II, reprises that role here.

Here’s the official synopsis: Experience the day the world went quiet.

Are you looking forward to A Quiet Place: Day One? What do you think of the information that came out of CinemaCon? Let us know by leaving a comment below.