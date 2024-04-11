IF: The final trailer takes Ryan Reynolds on an imaginative mission

IF’s final trailer shares more of the fun adventures that Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming are in for as they help the imaginary friends find new children.

By

Prepare to let your imagination go as the new trailer for John Krasinski’s family comedy, IF, releases its final trailer. The new preview gives audiences a little bit more of a peek into the population of the imaginary friends. In addition to the trailer, Paramount has also released a collection of character posters featuring some newer peeks of the rest of the IFs. The posters have also revealed an impressive array of guest voices that will be featured in this film. IF is set to hit theaters on May 17.

The official synopsis from Paramount reads,
“From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination.”

The additional voice talents that join our imaginary companions are revealed to be some pretty big names, including George Clooney, Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, Richard Jenkins, Sabastian Maniscalco, Amy Schumer, Christopher Meloni, Jon Stewart, Maya Rudolph, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, Blake Lively, Emily Blunt and Sam Rockwell. The movie is produced by John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Form. Krasinski writes and directs with the executive producers including John J. Kelly and George Dewey. Allyson Seeger, p.g.a., John Krasinski, p.g.a., Andrew Form, p.g.a. and Ryan Reynolds are all on board as producers of the film.

Krasinski would explain that this “extremely personal” project was something made for his kids to finally see, Krasinski explains, IF is a movie that I made for my kids because I don’t think they’re allowed to see A Quiet Place; Emily [Blunt] calls it PG-40, ‘You’ll get to see it when you’re 40!’ So I had to make a movie that they could see, and I’m really, really excited about it. I mean, Ryan Reynolds is as good as it gets in every single way, shape and form, and this incredible phenom of an actress, Cailey Fleming, is in the movie. For me, it was just about what if we could tell a story about these time capsules? Imaginary friends are adorable and all those things, but they’re also time capsules of your hopes, dreams, and ambitions when you were the most fertile of a brain, and it never goes away. I think we’re told that we’re adults instead of what if you realize that you never stopped being a kid.”

Source: Paramount
Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Movie Trailers
A second teaser trailer has been released for the Yorgos Lanthimos film Kinds of Kindness, starring Emma Stone, Hunter Schafer, Willem Dafoe
Kinds of Kindness second teaser trailer gives another look at Yorgos Lanthimos / Emma Stone triptych fable
IF, ryan reynolds
IF: The final trailer takes Ryan Reynolds on an imaginative mission
The Joker: Folie à Deux trailer finds Arthur and Harley escaping to a world filled with music and violence
Climb aboard the train to Stabsville as India’s goriest action film yet goes into overdrive in the Kill trailer
View All

About the Author

1460 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest IF (Movie) News

Latest Movie News

Horror Movie Reviews
Review: Larry Fessenden puts his stamp on the idea of the wolf man with his new horror film Blackout, starring Alex Hurt and Addison Timlin

Blackout Review

Review: Larry Fessenden puts his stamp on the idea of the wolf man with his new horror film Blackout, starring Alex Hurt and Addison Timlin

Load more articles