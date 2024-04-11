IF: The final trailer takes Ryan Reynolds on an imaginative mission

Prepare to let your imagination go as the new trailer for John Krasinski’s family comedy, IF, releases its final trailer. The new preview gives audiences a little bit more of a peek into the population of the imaginary friends. In addition to the trailer, Paramount has also released a collection of character posters featuring some newer peeks of the rest of the IFs. The posters have also revealed an impressive array of guest voices that will be featured in this film. IF is set to hit theaters on May 17.

The official synopsis from Paramount reads,

“From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination.”

The additional voice talents that join our imaginary companions are revealed to be some pretty big names, including George Clooney, Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, Richard Jenkins, Sabastian Maniscalco, Amy Schumer, Christopher Meloni, Jon Stewart, Maya Rudolph, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, Blake Lively, Emily Blunt and Sam Rockwell. The movie is produced by John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Form. Krasinski writes and directs with the executive producers including John J. Kelly and George Dewey. Allyson Seeger, p.g.a., John Krasinski, p.g.a., Andrew Form, p.g.a. and Ryan Reynolds are all on board as producers of the film.