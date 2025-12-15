When will Edgar Wright’s The Running Man remake get a digital release?

Four years have gone by since it was announced that Edgar Wright was coming on board to direct a new take on the novel The Running Man, which was written by Stephen King under his Richard Bachman pen name. The Running Man was, of course, previously turned into a film back in 1987 that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and had little to do with the source material. Last year, Wright’s film entered production with Glen Powell of Top Gun: Maverick, Hit Man, and Twisters in the lead role. Filming wrapped in the early months of this year, with the movie reach theatres on November 14th. Now, we know when it’s going to receive a digital release. The Running Man will be available to watch at home as of tomorrow, December 16th.

Synopsis

King’s novel has the following description: It was the ultimate death game in a nightmare future America. The year is 2025 and reality TV has grown to the point where people are willing to wager their lives for a chance at a billion-dollar jackpot. Ben Richards is desperate – he needs money to treat his daughter’s illness. His last chance is entering a game show called The Running Man where the goal is to avoid capture by Hunters who are employed to kill him. Surviving this month-long chase is another issue when everyone else on the planet is watching – and willing to turn him in for the reward. Here’s the synopsis for the new film adaptation: In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

Wright directed The Running Man from a script he co-wrote with Michael Bacall and produced the film with Nira Park and Simon Kinberg.

Cast

Glen Powell is joined in the cast by Katy O’Brian (who had a breakthrough role in Love Lies Bleeding and shared the screen with Powell in Twisters) as a contestant; Daniel Ezra, who played the character Spencer James on 106 episodes of the CW series All American; Josh Brolin (Outer Range), playing a TV executive who is the main villain; Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire) as a ruthless hunter; Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) as a “naïve rebel who tries to help the desperate man”; Emilia Jones (CODA) as a “privileged woman blind to the oppression of the government“; David Zayas (Dexter) as a character named Richard Manuel; Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead) as the host of The Running Man, a violent reality show promising an outrageous cash prize; 6-foot-8-inch actor and former MMA fighter Chi Lewis-Parry (28 Years Later) as a runner; and Jayme Lawson (Sinners) and William H. Macy of Fargo and Boogie Nights in unspecified roles.

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray gave the film a 6/10 review, saying it alternated between being dazzling and frustrating. Tyler Nichols was more positive, saying the movie was great and he was blown away by it.

Bonus Content

The Running Man comes to digital with over two and a half hours of bonus content:

Commentary By Writer/Director Edgar Wright, Actor Glen Powell, And Writer Michael Bacall

Featurettes: The Hunt Begins: Jump into the chase with Glen Powell, Edgar Wright, and the team as they rebuild Stephen King’s classic into a big, bold, break-the-system thrill ride for today. The Hunters And The Hunted: Meet the cast and the unforgettable characters that power this anything-goes game show of survival, strategy, and spectacle. Welcome To The Running Man: Designing The World: A look at how the team crafted the movie’s retro-futuristic style—from gritty street corners to the over-the-top Free-Vee studio set pieces. Surviving The Game: Shooting The Running Man : Step onto the set for a closer look at the stunts, fights, and shoot days that kept the energy high and the cast moving.

The Running Man Commercials: In-world commercials for the show you definitely shouldn’t audition for—but can’t stop watching. Let Them Run Hey You! Tough Guy! Watermelons Fate And Destiny Quadcopter

In-world commercials for the show you definitely shouldn’t audition for—but can’t stop watching. The Running Man Show: Dive deeper into the show with its hardest hits, signature opening titles, and the official rules every contestant has to face. Hardest Hits Opening Titles Rules Of The Run

The Runners – Self Tapes: Raw, unfiltered self-tape submissions from the show’s desperate, overconfident, and occasionally unlucky contestants. Ben Richards Jenni Laughlin Tim Jansky Hopeless Dude Negative Dude Final Dude

Speed The Wheel: A satirical in-world game show where running for your life is just another studio challenge.

The Americanos: Meet America’s richest, boldest, most chaotic family in their hit reality series—glossy, ruthless, and always watching. Title Sequence Episode Promo 1 Promo 2 Promo 3 Promo 4

Meet America’s richest, boldest, most chaotic family in their hit reality series—glossy, ruthless, and always watching. The Apostle: Clips from the in-world series that expands the TV universe of The Running Man. The Apostle 1 The Apostle 2

Stunts Compilation: A full-throttle look at the hits, falls, wire work, wipeouts, and perfectly timed chaos that fuel the film’s biggest moments.

Hair, MakeUp And Costume Test: Watch the cast get locked into their final looks before stepping into the arena.

Deleted And Extended Scenes: Additional moments cut from the final film.

Trailers & Digital Spots: A curated lineup of the campaign’s boldest cuts and hardest-hitting promos.

