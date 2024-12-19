Homewreckers: Glen Powell erotic sci-fi thriller finds a home at Legendary

Glen Powell of Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone but You, Hit Man, and Twisters, is currently working with director Edgar Wright on a new adaptation of the Stephen King novel The Running Man (a novel that was published under King’s Richard Bachman pseudonym), and Deadline reports that one of his next projects is called Homewreckers . It’s described as being an erotic thriller with a sci-fi twist – and over the last week, it’s been the subject of an intense bidding war. Lionsgate, New Regency, Sony, Warner Bros., and Legendary have been competing over the project… and it looks like Legendary is going to come out the winner of this intense auction.

Deadline notes that the deal isn’t 100% done yet, but it’s close. Apparently, for Legendary to win this bidding war the Dune and Godzilla Monsterverse producer will have to fork over an amount in the seven-figure range for story rights, with another seven-figure deal going to Neil Paik to write and produce the film.

Homewreckers is based on a novella by Paik. Before Powell gets to work on this project, he’ll be going directly from The Running Man to an untitled sci-fi fantasy film being directed by J.J. Abrams.

Neil Paik has written and directed multiple short films. He’s currently writing The Bombshell Bandit, based on a BBC article, for Amazon MGM Studios and Atlas. Priyanka Chopra is attached to star in that film. Before he and Powell can make it to the set of Homewreckers, Paik is expected to make his feature directing debut with a project called Windowshopper, based on his own short story.

Details on the plot of Homewreckers have not been revealed. All we know is that it’s “an erotic thriller with a sci-fi twist,” starring Glen Powell, written and directed by Neil Paik… and most likely to call Legendary its home.

Other upcoming Glen Powell projects include the football comedy series Chad Powers, which will premiere on the Hulu streaming service in 2025, and the revenge thriller Huntington, which is inspired by the 1949 crime comedy Kind Hearts and Coronets.