Huntington: Jessica Henwick, Topher Grace & more join Glen Powell in A24 revenge thriller

Just last month, we learned that Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Ed Harris (The Truman Show) had signed on to star in the revenge thriller Huntington for A24 and writer/director John Patton Ford. Now Huntington has gone into production, and Deadline has revealed that the cast also includes Jessica Henwick (Glass Onion), Topher Grace (That 70s Show), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), and Raff Law (Masters of the Air). Details on the characters they’ll be playing have not been revealed.

Drawing inspiration from the 1949 crime comedy Kind Hearts and Coronets, Huntington will see Powell taking on the role of Becket Redfellow, the heir to a multi-billion-dollar fortune who will stop at nothing to get what he deserves… Or what he thinks he deserves. Kind Hearts and Coronets told the following story: When Louis D’Ascoyne Mazzini, who hails from a royal family, is denied dukedom, he plans to kill all the potential threats in his way.

Kind Hearts and Coronets is in the Studiocanal library, and the company is fully financing this take on the concept. Studiocanal’s EVP Global Production Ron Halpern and SVP Global Production Joe Naftalin are overseeing the project with Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures. When the project was first announced, Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh provided this statement: “ We are thrilled to be working closely again with our friends at A24 and Blueprint in bringing this incredibly special project to life. John has assembled a dream array of on-screen talent in the extraordinary Glen Powell, Margaret Qualley and Ed Harris, with others to be announced very soon. We can’t wait to begin filming, and to share this wildly entertaining thriller with audiences around the world next year! “

John Patton Ford previously wrote and directed the 2022 mystery Emily the Criminal, which starred Aubrey Plaza in the title role and got an 8/10 review from JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray that you can read HERE.

What do you think of Jessica Henwick, Topher Grace, Zach Woods, and Raff Law joining the cast of this Kind Hearts and Coronets remake? Share your thoughts on Huntington by leaving a comment below.