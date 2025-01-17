Jessica Henwick and Succession’s Ashley Zuckerman join the cast of Silo Season 3 as series regulars

On the day that Apple TV+ drops the season 2 finale of its dystopian drama series, Silo, we’re hearing that Jessica Henwick (The Royal Hotel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) and Ashley Zuckerman (Succession, Fear Street: Part One – 1994) are joining the cast of the show’s third season as series regulars. Jessica Henwick plays Helen, a whip-smart reporter, while Ashley Zuckerman plays Daniel, a young and eager congressman in Silo season 3.

While I understand Zuckerman’s role, I’m curious how Henwick’s Helen influences the show’s events. People in positions of authority don’t last long in Silo, so I get the need to have more players enter that arena. Still, a reporter role is interesting, given that I’m uncertain of how news travels in Silo. Does Helen manage a widely distributed newspaper? Does she give “Runners,” essentially the postmen of the Silo, pamphlets to share with the different levels? We’ll need to wait and see.

From creator and showrunner Graham Yost, Silo tells the story of some ten thousand people who believe they’re the last living humans on Earth. They live in the Silo, a protective housing structure buried a mile beneath a ruined planet. Outside the Silo, the environment is toxic, deadly, and mysterious. Time before the Silo is talked about in hushed tones, and “relics” from the past are illegal. If you mention going outside, authorities will gladly send you there, but not before making an example of you to the rest of the residents.

Rebecca Ferguson leads the series as Juliette, an engineer from the “Down Deep,” who uncovers a conspiracy after her lover dies from a shady suicide. As she unravels the truth, people see her as a savior, and the people at the top don’t much care for s**t disturbers. They’re willing to kill to keep their secrets, and Juliette must go outside.

Silo is produced by Apple Studios and based on the novels by Hugh Howey. I started watching Silo during the holiday break and could not stop until I was current with the series. I’m dying to finish my shift today so I can go and watch the season 2 finale, and I’m intrigued about Jessica Henwick and Ashley Zuckerman joining the Silo season 3 cast.

Do you watch Silo? Are you excited about the additions to the cast? Let us know in the comments section below.