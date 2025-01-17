Silo creator Graham Yost talks the ending of season 2

It was recently reported that Apple TV+ has renewed the Rebecca Ferguson show for two more seasons and is planning to end after season 4. Season 2 has just finished its run. Season 3 is currently being filmed, and season 4 is being written so they can shoot back-to-back. Silo follows the last 10,000 people on Earth as they navigate life in their mile-deep underground home protecting them from the toxic outside world. The catch? No one knows when or why the silo was built and anyone who goes snooping for answers faces fatal consequences. The series has an impressive cast that includes Ferguson (Doctor Sleep), Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption), David Oyelowo (Selma), Common (John Wick: Chapter 2), and Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation).

The Wrap recently sat down with the show’s creator, Graham Yost, now that season 2 has come to an end. Beware: Spoilers follow for anyone wanting to stay fresh. Yost was asked about ending the second season with a big flashback to before the silos. When asked when he knew he wanted to do the flashback, Yost explained, “A lot of it is just instinctual and also just trial and error. Breaking Season 2 was difficult. We didn’t know how far Season 2 was going to go. We thought maybe we would have Juliette over in Silo 17 for two seasons, and then we said, ‘No, we can’t sustain that. We don’t need to sustain that. Let’s move it along.’ Then it was sort of like, then what’s Season 3 and what’s Season 4? I won’t get into all of that, but we are going to get into some origin story stuff in Season 3, you’ve now met Daniel and Helen, played by Ashley Zuckerman and Jessica Henwick.”

Yost, then said, “There was talk with Apple, initially there were some who thought maybe we just end with Juliette on fire in the in the air lock. And we said, ‘No, this not a show that ends with just a cliffhanger. It needs to be something is answered and something is raised.’ At the end of Season 1, when she walks over the hill and out of sight, we could have ended with that. But no, we want her to be seeing that there are 50 other silos. So now we’ve answered some things, and now we’re asking new questions.”