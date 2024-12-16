Rebecca Ferguson’s Apple TV+ original series, Silo, has been renewed for two more seasons

The second season of Apple’s sci-fi dystopian series, Silo, has been enthralling audiences. Our own Alex Maidy glowed in his review, “I found the expanded scope of this season to be as entertaining as it is sinisterly thrilling. Thanks to a finite endgame in sight for where this story will lead, fans can enjoy this middle chapter as the saga of Silo builds the tension to a breaking point. I expect that by the time everyone reaches this season’s finale, they will eagerly await what comes next. Packed with great turns from Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, and the entire cast, this sophomore season of Silo is a solid continuation.”

Now, Deadline is reporting that Apple TV+ has renewed the Rebecca Ferguson show for two more seasons and is planning to end after season 4. Season 2 is currently streaming and will finish its run through January. Silo follows the last 10,000 people on Earth as they navigate life in their mile-deep underground home protecting them from the toxic outside world. The catch? No one knows when or why the silo was built and anyone who goes snooping for answers faces fatal consequences. The series has an impressive cast that includes Ferguson (Doctor Sleep), Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption), David Oyelowo (Selma), Common (John Wick: Chapter 2), and Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation).

Executive Producer and Showrunner said in a statement, “It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons. With the final two chapters of Silo, we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”