Peaky Blinders movie: Rebecca Ferguson joins Cillian Murphy in the cast

The BBC crime drama series Peaky Blinders ran for six seasons and a total of 36 episodes, beginning in 2013 and wrapping up in 2022. In that time, the show told a story that started in 1919 and wrapped up in the mid-1930s. Earlier this year, it was announced that the BBC is teaming up with the Netflix streaming service to bring us a Peaky Blinders movie that will pick up a few years after the end of the series and see Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) reprising the iconic role of Tommy Shelby, leader of the eponymous Birmingham gangster family. Now Deadline reports that Murphy is being joined in the cast by Rebecca Ferguson of the Dune and Mission: Impossible franchises… but details on the character Ferguson will be playing are being kept under wraps.

Tom Harper (Heart of Stone) will direct the Peaky Blinders movie for Netflix, marking his return to the franchise. He previously directed the last three episodes of the first season. Series creator Steven Knight has written the screenplay, and production is expected to kick off in in Digbeth, England later this year. Knight is co-producing alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Executive producers include Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason.

We don’t have plot details at this time, but Knight has confirmed that the story is set during World War II. He has also said, “ I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war. ” The movie is said to be a “ fitting conclusion ” to the TV series, but there “ will be other TV shows… that will continue to tell the story of this part of society and this family. “

Murphy previously provided the following statement: “ It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans. “

Harper said, “ When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix. “

Are you a fan of Peaky Blinders, and are you looking forward to the movie? What do you think of Rebecca Ferguson joining the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment.