The Peaky Blinders movie gets a new title, along with a new poster and release dates for both theaters and streaming

The initial Peaky Blinders run will come to six seasons and a movie with the upcoming Netflix Original feature film. The original series came to an end in 2022. Cillian Murphy is back as Thomas Shelby, and creator/writer Steven Knight has teased that the movie will provide “a very fitting way to end this part of the Peaky story.” We still don’t know much about the film, only that it will be set during World War II. Knight also said, “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.“

Netflix can’t stop their swagger this morning as they recently announced their acquisition of Warner Bros. Now, they are announcing details of the upcoming Peaky Blinders film. According to Deadline, the film will sport the official title, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. The streaming giant has also announced that they will be screening the movie in theaters starting on March 6, 2026. Then, they plan to move it to their streaming service not long after, starting on March 20, 2026.

The Peaky Blinders movie will bring back the show’s star, Cillian Murphy. Rebecca Ferguson was also announced to be starring opposite Murphy in the movie, along with Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Stephen Graham and Jay Lycurgo. Other series alums in the cast will include Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee and Ian Peck. Tom Harper (Heart of Stone) has directed the Peaky Blinders movie for Netflix, marking his return to the franchise. He previously directed the last three episodes of the first season. Series creator Steven Knight has written the screenplay, and production is expected to kick off in Digbeth, England, later this year. Knight is co-producing alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Executive producers include Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason.

Netflix has also released an official poster for the film, in which you can take a gander at below. Are you excited for the movie? Will you be going to see it in theaters?