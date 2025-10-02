Will Peaky Blinders continue after the movie? Netflix and BBC have just announced a sequel show

The initial Peaky Blinders run will come to six seasons and a movie with the upcoming Netflix Original feature film. The original series came to an end in 2022. Cillian Murphy is back as Thomas Shelby, and creator/writer Steven Knight has teased that the movie will provide “a very fitting way to end this part of the Peaky story.” We still don’t know much about the film, only that it will be set during World War II. Knight also said, “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.“

Did you take note of how Knight said “this part” of the Peaky story? Although the movie will be a conclusion of sorts, Netflix and BBC have now announced that there will be sequel show for Peaky Blinders, which will feature a new generation of Shelbys. According to Netflix, the series will be two seasons and “each featuring 6 x 60’ episodes, which will be shot at Digbeth Loc. Studios, Birmingham. Both series will be produced by Kudos (SAS Rogue Heroes, House of Guinness, Grantchester) and Garrison Drama (Peaky Blinders Series 1-6, The Peaky Blinders Film). The timeline of the sequel will follow on from the eagerly anticipated Peaky Blinders’ feature film, which is currently in post-production.”

The official logline reads,

“Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger, with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart.”

Steven Knight made a statement that said, “I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride.”

Mona Qureshi, for Netflix, also added, “We couldn’t be more excited to be embarking on a new chapter of Peaky Blinders with our wonderful partners at Kudos, Garrison Drama and the BBC. There are few modern storytellers to match Steven Knight and we will be on the edge of our seats as he returns to the streets of Birmingham and to the next generation of the Shelby family. Along with our global audience, we are ready to be captivated anew!”