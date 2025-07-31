New James Bond movie to be written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight

Deadline reports that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is set to write the script for the new James Bond movie being developed at Amazon MGM Studios. The studio had been meeting with several potential writers in the last few weeks, and Knight emerged as a favourite. However, insiders told Deadline that it wouldn’t be official until director Denis Villeneuve signed off, which he did last week. Welcome aboard!

Now that the project has a director and a writer, the next major announcement should be who will play Bond. However, we shouldn’t expect a decision to be made anytime soon, as Villeneuve will complete work on Dune: Part Three before he turns his attention to Bond.

In a statement released when he got the gig, Villeneuve expressed his enthusiasm about taking the helm of one of his favourite franchises. “ Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since ‘Dr. No’ with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory, ” said Villeneuve. “ I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust. “

Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing the new James Bond movie via Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films, respectively. Tanya Lapointe will executive produce.

Aside from Bond, Knight’s next big project is the Peaky Blinders movie. The original series came to an end in 2022 after six seasons. Cillian Murphy is back as Thomas Shelby, and Knight has teased that the movie will provide “ a very fitting way to end this part of the Peaky story. ” We still don’t know much about the film, only that it will be set during World War II. Knight also said, “ I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war. “

