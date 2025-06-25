Denis Villeneuve will direct next James Bond movie

Here we go! Amazon MGM Studios has announced that Denis Villeneuve will direct the next James Bond movie. As he’s long spoken of his love for the franchise, it feels fitting that he’ll finally get to bring 007’s next adventure to the big screen. Villeneuve will also serve as executive producer, alongside Tanya Lapointe.

“ Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since ‘Dr. No’ with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory, ” said Villeneuve in a statement. “ I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust. “

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, added, “ We are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself. From ‘Blade Runner 2049’ to ‘Arrival’ to the ‘Dune’ films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and—most importantly—the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters. James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure. “

Amy Pascal and David Heyman, who will be steering the ship as the new 007 producers, said, “ Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker. “

It was recently reported that Villeneuve was on a shortlist of potential directors for the next James Bond movie alongside Edward Berger (Conclave), Edgar Wright (Baby Driver), Paul King (Paddington), and Jonathan Nolan (Fallout).

Villeneuve is easily one of my favourite directors working today, so I am thrilled he’s getting the chance to tackle Bond, especially since he’s so passionate about the Bond movies. But what do you think? Is Denis Villeneuve a good fit to direct the next James Bond movie? Let us know in the comments!