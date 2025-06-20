Bond 26 director shortlist includes Denis Villeneuve, Edgar Wright, Christopher Nolan’s brother

When Amazon purchased MGM for $8.5 billion back in 2022, they found themselves in the James Bond business, as the Bond franchise was set up at MGM – and they wanted to start making Bond movies as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, creative disagreements between Amazon MGM Studios and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli slowed down the process. So, earlier this year Amazon paid off Wilson and Broccoli (reported price: another $1 billion) so they can gain creative control over the franchise for the foreseeable future, hiring Amy Pascal of Pascal Pictures and David Heyman of Heyday Films to produce the next Bond film. Pascal and Heyman will be choosing the next actor to play Bond, and rumors are swirling furiously (Aaron Taylor-Johnson? Aaron Pierre? Someone else?) – but Matthew Belloni of Puck News reports that their primary focus right now is on securing a director. Heyman’s top choice for director was Children of Men director Alfonso Cuarón, who he worked with on Gravity and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban… but Cuarón has reportedly passed on the offer. So now, the Bond 26 director shortlist is said to consist of Edward Berger (Conclave), Denis Villeneuve (Dune), Edgar Wright (Baby Driver), Paul King (Paddington), and Jonathan Nolan (Fallout). Berger is said to be the only one who has already pitched his take on Bond to the producers, but the others are expected to meet with them in the coming days.

There has been speculation that the Amazon takeover could open the door to Bond fan Christopher Nolan finally getting to make a Bond movie, as he demands “final cut” on his films and Nolan getting final cut on a Bond movie was never going to happen under Broccoli’s watch… but Nolan is currently busy working on the epic fantasy film The Odyssey, which is likely to keep him tied up until next summer (the film has a July 17, 2026 release date), and Amazon didn’t pay $1 billion so they can twiddle their thumbs while waiting over a year for Nolan’s schedule to clear up, especially when they’ve already been sitting on the Bond franchise for three years. But now, there’s a chance we could get a Bond movie from his brother, Jonathan Nolan, instead.

Jeff Sneider of The InSneider has confirmed that Edward Berger, Denis Villeneuve, Edgar Wright, Paul King, and Jonathan Nolan are the directors currently in the running for Bond 26, since Cuarón stepped away. He feels that King and Nolan have the edge in this race… but we’ll have to wait and see how it plays out.

The producers reportedly plan to make the director decision by September, aiming to get the film into production next year, likely for a 2027 release. The time frame could end up taking Denis Villeneuve out of the competition, as he’s about to head into production on Dune Messiah, which is scheduled to reach theatres on December 16, 2026. Despite all of the actor rumors, James Bond isn’t expected to be officially cast until the script is “at an advanced stage.”

What do you think of the Bond 26 director shortlist? Would you like to see a Bond movie that’s directed by Edward Berger, Denis Villeneuve, Edgar Wright, Paul King, or Jonathan Nolan? Let us know by leaving a comment below.