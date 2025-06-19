Aaron Taylor-Johnson continues to fuel James Bond rumours at 28 Years Later premiere

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has long been a favourite to play James Bond, and a recent interaction with Deadline has only fuelled those rumours. While at the premiere of 28 Years Later, Johnson was asked what his next project would be, but the actor was immediately escorted away as he said, “ I can’t talk about it. ” Many are taking this as yet another indication that Taylor-Johnson is ready to suit up as 007.

Another hint at Taylor-Johnson’s potential future as Bond arrived last month when the actor entered a partnership with Omega. The Swiss watchmaker has supplied watches to the secret agent since Goldeneye, and both Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig have served as Omega global ambassadors.

Whoever takes on the role of James Bond will be the first Bond of a new generation of films developed at Amazon MGM Studios. Fans were shocked when it was announced that Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli would be stepping away from the franchise after Amazon reportedly paid around $1 billion to take full control.

It was announced earlier this year that Amy Pascal and David Heyman will be steering the ship as the new 007 producers. At the time, Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of Film, Courtenay Valenti, provided the following statement: “ We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility. Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry. We are honored to be working with them on James Bond’s next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character. “

28 Years Later will officially hit theaters tomorrow, and our own Chris Bumbray called it a stunning (but not perfect) return for the franchise. While it sounds like a powerful film, Bumbray says it “ suffers from a familiar problem with films shot back-to-back: it ends on a huge cliffhanger, which makes it feel incomplete and less satisfying as a standalone movie. However, the flip side is that once the remaining films are released, they may work better as a cohesive trilogy. ” You can read the rest of his review right here.

At this point, would you place a bet on Aaron Taylor-Johnson being the next James Bond?