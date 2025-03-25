Amy Pascal and David Heyman are officially given a license to kill as the producers of the next James Bond movie

The fate of the James Bond franchise gets an update today with confirmation that Amy Pascal and David Heyman are officially holding the golden gun for 007’s next movie. Per the update, Pascal is producing via Pascal Pictures, while Heyman is producing through Heyday Films.

As a reminder, while at Sony, Pascal brought the best-grossing James Bond films to theaters with Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Spectre, and Skyfall, and Heyman sat at the head of the table for Warner’s Harry Potter franchise. The duo is replacing Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson as the team in charge of shaking Bond’s alcoholic beverages on screen.

“We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility,” said Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of Film, Courtenay Valenti. “Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry. We are honored to be working with them on James Bond’s next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character.”

Amy Pascal and David Heyman released a joint statement expressing their excitement about Bond’s future and the opportunity to helm one of cinema’s most iconic franchises.

“James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema,” said Pascal and Heyman. “We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure.”

Pascal and Heyman’s track record for bringing AAA franchises and compelling projects to light is impressive. Most people know Amy Pascal as the leader of Sony’s Spider-Man franchise. However, she also produced Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, the upcoming Spider-Noir series with Nicolas Cage for Prime Video, and is producing Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated Narnia prequel for Netflix. Her list of achievements extends beyond this list. It includes Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse movies, which established the most significant change in animation since Pixar’s Toy Story.

Heyman produced all eight of WB’s Harry Potter films and the Fantastic Beasts movies. His other credits include producing films like Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and more.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman are well-equipped to take the James Bond franchise over when Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson step down, but will they take the franchise in a positive direction? The pressure to bring Bond into a bold, new era is at an all-time high, and fans will watch their every move. Good luck, you two! You’re going to need it.